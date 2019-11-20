Who is Cliff Parisi? I'm A Celeb latecomer and former Eastenders star

Cliff Parisi is one of I'm A Celeb's latecomers. Picture: ITV/BBC

Cliff Parisi is one of the latecomers to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Here's everything you need to know about him.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is in full swing, and the two late comers - Cliff Parisi and Andrew Whyment - will be imminently joining the camp.

Known for his role in Eastenders, Cliff will be one of a number of soap stars in this series (Andrew is best known for his roles in Coronation Street, and former Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa is already in the camp).

Who is Cliff Parisi? What's his age and background?

Cliff, 59, is an actor from London. He is known both for playing Minty Peterson in Eastenders (leaving in 2010) and Fred Buckle in Call The Midwife.

Cliff Parisi is about to enter the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Getty

Does Cliff Parisi have a wife and children?

Cliff has been married to Tara Wyer since 2009, and the pair have three kids - Mandy, Dean and Art.

What has Cliff Parisi said about I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Cliff recently revealed that he signed up to the show to pay off a tax bill.

He told the Mirror: “What made me sign up? The taxman. I have got a bill I need to pay.

"Like everyone at this time of year, you go, ‘Oh no. Again...' You would think I earn a lot of money but I don’t.”

A source told The Sun of his and Andrew's arrival: “Bosses decided that this year’s latecomers will be a soap duo.

“Cliff was really popular in Enders and he’s a big character off-screen too, so they think he’ll go down really well with viewers.”

And a separate insider told the Mirror: “Cliff is the final piece in the puzzle and comes from two massive BBC shows.

“It will be interesting to see if he sees the funny side of things when he has been in there a while and the hunger and tiredness kicks in.”

Who was last year's I'm A Celeb latecomer?

Last year's late arrival - Noel Edmonds - entered the jungle alone because his whopping £600,000 paycheque meant ITV reportedly could not afford an additional newcomer.

Noel Edmonds was last year's I'm A Celeb latecomer. Picture: ITV

He was, however, voted out after just eight days - and bosses are said to be expecting bigger things from Cliff and Andrew.

The insider added added: “Producers are hoping Cliff and Andrew will last a bit longer than Noel, even though their fees are a lot smaller.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9PM on ITV.