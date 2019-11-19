Ant and Dec in furious Twitter spat with Piers Morgan following I'm A Celeb jibe

19 November 2019, 12:33 | Updated: 19 November 2019, 13:03

Ant and Dec are feuding with Piers Morgan
Ant and Dec are feuding with Piers Morgan. Picture: ITV/Twitter

It all kicked off after the presenting duo branded Piers a 'snowflake' on Twitter

Ant and Dec are currently embroiled in a Twitter spat with Piers Morgan, after they retweeted an article about him 'raging' at them following their jibe about him on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Read more: Strictly star Saffron Barker’s home ransacked by thieves as she and her family slept

It all started when the presenting duo poked fun of Piers on the launch episode on Sunday night when introducing contestant Kate Garraway. When Dec said that she would be facing a 'huge challenge', Dec quipped: “But before she goes back to work with Piers Morgan, she’s got three weeks in the jungle!”

And and Dec are presenting the new series of I'm A Celeb together
And and Dec are presenting the new series of I'm A Celeb together. Picture: ITV

And, during his appearance on GMB yesterday morning, Piers said: "It took Ant and Dec about three seconds (to mention me)." He then mimicked Ant's accent.

Susanna Reid then added: "They couldn't afford you so they mention you at every opportunity."

Ant and Dec then retweeted an article about the feud, saying: "Snowflake" alongside a laugh-crying emoji.

Read more: John Barrowman stuns I'm A Celeb viewers with drastic makeover on Extra Camp

Piers then hit back with: "At least I have my own Twitter account & don't have to share one with my mate.", to which Ant and Dec retorted: "Oh yeah? Well our dads are bigger than your dad. Grow up you big wally!".

Ant and Dec are currently in Australia presenting the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! together for the first time in two years, as Holly Willoughby stepped in last year while Ant took time of TV work.

Ant recently revealed that he's 'very excited' to be back presenting with his best friend.

He told the Mail Online: "I’m very, very excited about getting back on the show, I missed it last year. It’s a brilliant place to work, a brilliant part of the world to be in and I’m back with my best friend. I can’t wait.

"This is our 19th series. We’ve been privy to a few of the names that are taking part this year. We’re very excited as it’s one of the best casts ever."

Dec recently admitted that he thought he'd 'lost' Ant when he was arrested for drink driving.

Speaking on their ITV show Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey, Dec said: "It has been a tough couple of years and it has tested the bond we have shared since we were 13."

He added: "I was incredibly angry at the start, so angry. Disappointed that he didn't ever come to me and say 'I am struggling, I need you,' because that is what I would do if the shoe was on the other foot. And he never came to me and that hurt me a lot."

NOW READ:

Eastenders star Cliff Parisi 'joins I'm A Celeb as secret 12th campmate'

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

What happened between the Girls Aloud girls?

What happened between Nadine Coyle and the Girls Aloud girls and why did they fallout?

Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians haven't had the easiest time

What happened between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians and what has the I'm A Celebrity star said about them?
The Royal Variety Performance took place in London this week

When will the Royal Variety Performance be on TV and who is performing on it?
Saffron Barker's family home was raided in the middle of the night

Strictly star Saffron Barker’s home ransacked by thieves as she and her family slept

Strictly Come Dancing

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £185 black mini dress from Reiss

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Jeff Spicer

Who is Jane McDonald, what is the former Loose Woman presenter famous for and what songs does she sing?

Celebrities

Mont Treblanc, a picture-perfect ski location, is even more beautiful in autumn

Why you should consider Québec for your next family holiday

Travel

Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna opens up about devastating body dysmorphia following lip filler-removal

Celebrities

There's a calendar for all your beauty wants, needs and budgets

The best beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2019: from Glossybox and Feelunique to The Body Shop and Nivea

Beauty

De-icing your car first thing in the morning is a serious hassle for those who haven't prepared

De-ice your car windscreen in seconds with this clever hack using only a sandwich bag

Lifestyle

Names that can be used for either a boy or a girl have become popular

Gender-neutral baby names such as Robin and Albie are among the most popular for 2020

Lifestyle