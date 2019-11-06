Declan Donnelly confesses he feared friendship with Ant McPartlin was over after he 'hurt him' during alcohol battle

6 November 2019, 08:32

Dec opened up about the tough time of his freidnship with Ant in their new documentary
Dec opened up about the tough time of his freidnship with Ant in their new documentary. Picture: ITV/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin have opened up about the toughest years of their personal and professional lives.

Ant and Dec are the UK’s most beloved double act, with their cheeky sense of humour and constant back-and-forth.

From Britain’s Got Talent to I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Of Out Here, the duo were unstoppable.

That was up until 2018 when Ant crashed his car into two parked cars after drinking in London.

Dec confessed that Ant 'hurt him' by not coming to him and asking for help
Dec confessed that Ant 'hurt him' by not coming to him and asking for help. Picture: PA

At the time, Ant was fined £86,000 and took a year away from the spotlight to focus on his health, starting a programme to help with his addiction.

Dec stepped up at the time, continuing work alone, or with stand-ins – Holly Willoughby hosted last year’s I’m A Celebrity – but behind the scenes, the Geordie lad admits her was “hurt” and “angry”.

Talking about the time in new documentary Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey, Dec said: “It has been a tough couple of years and it has tested the bond we have shared since we were 13 years old.

“I was incredibly angry at the start, so angry. Disappointed that he didn’t ever come to me and say ‘I am struggling, I need you’ because that is what I would do if the shoe was on the other foot.

“He never came to me and that hurt me a lot.”

In the documentary, Dec reflects on last year and how he feared their friendship was over
In the documentary, Dec reflects on last year and how he feared their friendship was over. Picture: ITV

Dec even admitted that there was a time he thought their friendship and career was over.

He candidly explained: “There was a point where I thought that that was it.

“There were times where I wasn’t sure it was going to survive. Times where you didn’t know it needed to survive or you wanted it to survive.”

The best friends are now ready to host I'm A Celebrity together again
The best friends are now ready to host I'm A Celebrity together again. Picture: PA

However, friendship always prevails, as Dec explained how the “care and compassion” he has for Ant “overrides everything”.

“You just want them to get better and get support for them”, he continued: “More than anything I just wanted him to be happy.”

Also chipping in about the hard time, Ant said: “Y’know the last few years have been quite emotional, hard, they have been testing I would say in terms of how strong your love is and how strong your friendship is.”

Ant is now back to work and will next appear on our screens for the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

