Ant and Dec break town in tears while meeting long lost family on DNA Journey

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are appearing together on new documentary DNA Journey

Ant and Dec were filmed breaking down in tears while meeting long lost family members on new documentary DNA Journey.

The presenting duo feature together in the special two part ITV documentary, and it shows them learning about their family history with the help of historians and genealogists.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes dances in heels and hailed 'fabulous' and 'amazing' for the sassy routine

Together they use DNA to track their ancestral bloodlines and learn more about their history.

Ant and Dec's friendship will also be explored in the documentary. Picture: ITV

During their travels, the Geordie pair head to Ireland, the US and even the United Nations headquarters to meet relatives they never knew existed.

The documentary also explores Ant and Dec's friendship, and looks back on how they became so close.

The trailer opens with Dec saying: “It’s not lost on us, how lucky we are that we met each other.

Read more: Fans praise ex-EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis after it’s revealed she’s taken ‘normal job' to support kids

“We get on so well. I’m getting emotional now. I don’t know if I’m ready.

“I’ve never cried so much on telly in all my life.”

Speaking about the show, Ant said: “I’m a bit of a geek when it comes to historical events, so to get the chance to research our family history using our DNA was too good an opportunity to pass up.

Read more: Peter Andre reveals natural curls after admitting he was bullied for his hair at school

“What we find out is mind-blowing and nothing either of us could ever have imagined. It’s something that will stay with us both forever.”

And Dec added: “A huge part of this was to find out my heritage, especially on my dad’s side. I always thought I knew a fair bit about where I came from but it turns out I was wrong!

“Whilst it was incredible to find out about the past, what was hugely overwhelming was to meet relatives neither of us knew we had. It was a truly amazing experience.”

DNA Journey will air in November on ITV.