Peter Andre reveals natural curls after admitting he was bullied for his hair at school

Peter Andre looks unrecognisable as he reveals curly hair on social media. Picture: Instagram / Getty

The doting dad looks unrecognisable as he asks fans whether or not he should embrace his bouncy locks.

Peter Andre has unveiled his curly hair for the first time on social media after admitting he was bullied for his ringlets as a child.

The pop star, 46, usually styles his dark locks in a poker-straight quiff but posted a string of clips showing off his bouncy spirals on Instagram to find out what his fans thought.

Asking his 1.2million followers if they liked his natural look, he said: “Do you know for so many years I would never wear my hair curly because I was picked on as a kid. But I don’t know I am trying to adopt it, maybe if I grow them a bit longer?

“I know it has to be what I am comfortable with but at the moment I am not confident. It’s pretty long.”

Pete treated fans to a glimpse of his natural curls. Picture: Instagram

The father-of-four, who shot to fame with floppy black curtains, even set up a poll on his Stories asking people to vote 'yes' or 'no' on whether he should wear it naturally curly for a night out in Monaco.

The doting dad has opened up about his self-esteem in the past, confessing he contemplated ending his life after experiencing racial abuse at school in Australia.

The father-of-four asked fans for grooming advice on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

He admitted he felt like an "outcast" because of his Greek-Cypriot heritage and told youth charity The Diana Award: "Did I ever contemplate ending it? Yeah.

"In that period of time, yeah. Bullying is a horrible thing. It really is horrible. On every level. Unfortunately it happens. It's been going on for generations.

"When you're a kid with dark hair, dark eyes, strong English accent, much bigger nose than the kids around you, I was an outcast like you wouldn't believe."

The pop star usually wears his dark locks straight. Picture: Getty

He continued: "I couldn't have stuck out more. The term they used in Australia at the time was 'w*g'. 'W*g' was used for Greeks, for Italians, people from the Mediterranean.

"I mean, it happened instantly. Instantly. In our neighbourhood, where we moved into, you'd walk down the street and they'd go, 'Get outta here, w*g!' That's what it was like."

Pete, who shares Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, 5, and Theo, 2, with his current wife Emily Andre, also admitted that it wasn't only the pupils that picked on him for his appearance.

"I remember going up to the teacher and he said, 'What do you want?'

"I said, 'I'm going to be in your class next year. He said, 'Yeah, I've never had a greasy w*g in my class. Greasy w*gs don't do well in my class. You're going to sit up the back, right?'

"Now instantly, I knew then, I was finished.

"I had the kids at school picking on me, the teachers picking on me. Imagine being in this place, that's got the sunshine, got the beach, got everything you can imagine, but you're at school and no one wants to talk to you. No one wants to associate themselves with you."