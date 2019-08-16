Peter Andre, 46, surprises wife Emily with brand new Range Rover for her 30th birthday

Peter Andre's wife Emily was left shocked as she was greeted with a brand new car. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

By Alice Dear

Peter Andre treated his wife Emily MacDonagh to a very special gift as she turned thirty.

Peter Andre, 46, shared footage on his Instagram story of him surprising wife Emily, 30, with a brand new Range Rover car.

In the footage, Emily – who is mother to Amelia and Theo – can be seen opening a card which reads: “Dear Emily, Hope you enjoy your 30th birthday gift, it took a lot of organising and I really hope you love it.”

After reading the card, Emily opened the door to be greeted with a white Range Rover, with “30” balloons attached to it.

Peter Andre filmed the moment Emily was left shocked. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

Emily was left stunned by the generous present. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

After seeing the lavish gift, Emily shouted: “Shut up! Oh my god! Now I see why you wanted me to go and get dressed.”

An excited Peter told Emily: “Do you want to come and have a look at your brand new car?”

The generous gift, which appears to be the Land Rover Velar, looks to have cost around £56,000, but could be worth more depending on interior.

Emily asked Peter "is this mine?". Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

As a shocked Emily took a look around the car, Peter told her: “Now you know what I’ve been trying to do for ages!”

Emily and Peter have been married since July 2015, after Katie Price’s ex proposed in their first child’s nursery back in 2013.

The couple have two children together, Amelia, who is five, and Theo, who turned two in 2018.