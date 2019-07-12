Peter Andre OUTRAGED as 12-year-old Princess asks to go on Love Island – so he BANS her from watching the show

12 July 2019, 10:04

Peter Andre was left horrified when Princess, 12, asked if she would ever be allowed to enter the villa.
Peter Andre was left horrified when Princess, 12, asked if she would ever be allowed to enter the villa. Picture: ITV / Instagram

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker refuses to let his pre-teen daughter watch any of the villa's antics but admits he struggles to control son Junior's TV habits

Peter Andre was left outraged when his 12-year-old daughter Princess asked if she would ever be allowed to go on Love Island.

The singer, 46, spoke about his daughter's wishes to star in the steamy reality show but admitted he doesn't think it is right for her to even watch the series at her age.

The father-of-four revealed she labelled him "mean" for making the "strict" TV decision – one that he struggles to enforce on son Junior as the 14-year-old watches catch-up via his phone.

Father-of-four Pete, 46, told Loose Women about his "strict" parenting decisions earlier this week.
Father-of-four Pete, 46, told Loose Women about his "strict" parenting decisions earlier this week. Picture: ITV / Loose Women

Speaking to the ITV lunchtime panel, he said: "It's really difficult because Junior is 14 now and he's like: 'Are you going to let me watch it?'

"I'm like: 'But but but.' Then he goes: 'I'll just go and watch it on my phone.'

"My daughter is 12. I feel bad because I'm just like: 'No.' She thinks I'm mean.

"It doesn't mean I'm right. I always say this - every parent's got a different thing, they use their discretion. For me, I just think she's a bit young.

"She said to me: 'Would you ever let me go on Love Island?'

"I said: 'When they start doing Love Island based on priests and nuns and doing sermons on Sundays you can go on.'

"I don't mean to be strict. They get told everything by their friends anyway."

He added: "Junior is getting to the stage where he wants to hang out and watch things. His friends have it on their phones and they watch it on catch-up."

Pete, who shares Princess and Junior with 41-year-old Katie Price, was quizzed earlier that day about his former marriage to the model and TV star on Good Morning Britain.

Presenter Ben Shepherd made a parallel between reality shows I'm A Celeb and Love Island, then threw a question about the former couple's meeting Pete's way: "It was a little bit like Love Island in many ways, it was for you wasn't it Pete?"

Susanna Reid chimed in: "It was, wasn’t it Pete?"

But the doting dad, who has just celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary to wife Emily Macdonagh, responded politely and swiftly changed the subject, replying: "It was yeah, but anyway, in other news… take a look at this."

