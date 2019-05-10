Peter Andre responds to Katie Price's tweet that they 'love each other'

Katie Price And Peter Andre pictured in 2009. Picture: Getty

The surgery fanatic mum-of-five made the staggering remark online last night, weeks after publicly slating the dad of two of her children on national TV.

Katie Price has declared she still loves her ex-husband Peter Andre... and that he loves her back.

The 40-year-old, who recently admitted she is at risk of losing her ears after her latest facelift got infected, took to Twitter last night to blame a mystery third party for the tensions between her and Junior and Princess' dad.

Read more: Katie Price's THIRD facelift... results revealed

She wrote: "I had a tough year last year! A person stirred trouble with me and Pete which he reacted to protect our children! Yes I said things but I was upset and didn’t mean harm! Me and Pete love each other really lol !I’m sorry @MrPeterAndre if I hurt you!"

Read more: Katie Price's lifestory to become Netflix series?

Katie and Peter are parents to Junior and Princess. Picture: Getty

Her admission comes weeks after she laid in to the Australian singer on Good Morning Britain.

In April, Katie branded Pete her 'worst' husband ever during an awkward nterview, to which she arrived late and make-up free.

Piers Morgan was visibly irritated when the glamour model ran into the studio looking flustered and dressed in a tracksuit.

Read more: Peter Andre reveals shocking 'secrt feud' with Ant and Dec

I had a tough year last year! A person stirred trouble with me and Pete which he reacted to protect our children! Yes I said things but I was upset and didn’t mean harm! Me and Pete love each other really lol !I’m sorry @MrPeterAndre if I hurt you! — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) May 9, 2019

The month before, the GMB hosts made Pete squirm when they asked him his thoughts on Katie calling him “selfish” and a “hypocrite” for not allowing their two children on her show.

Peter was shown a clip of Katie making the comments and was visibly uncomfortable, refusing to respond as he sat seething in silence.

But it seems his attitude towards Katie has thawed as he last night shocked fans by THANKING HER for her online apology.

Pete, now married and dad to two more kids with Emily Andrea, wrote: "Do you know what, I really appreciate you saying that. Thank you."

Fans were reeling, with one commenting: "We would appreciate that being said in private !! For the sake of your children some things are meant to be kept private !"