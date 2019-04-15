Peter Andre reveals shocking 'secret feud' with Ant and Dec

15 April 2019, 11:06

Peter Andre has spoken out about his feud with Ant and Dec
Peter Andre has spoken out about his feud with Ant and Dec. Picture: Getty

The feud between Pete and Ant & Dec dates back to when they lived in the same building...

Peter Andre has opened up about a secret feud between himself and Ant & Dec, revealing they didn't see eye to eye while living in the same apartment block in the 1990s.

Speaking during Channel 5's The Comeback of Ant McPartlin, which aired at the weekend, Pete revealed that the presenting duo would often ask him to turn down his music while they lived down the corridor.

Ant & Dec lived near Peter Andre in the 1990s
Ant & Dec lived near Peter Andre in the 1990s. Picture: Getty

He said: "Myself, Danni Minogue and Ant and Dec all lived in the same apartment block.

"I used to throw parties constantly, and I can remember them banging their broom on the ceiling because they were complaining because the music was too loud.

"Every time we saw each other it was kinda like, yeah…we were all rivals you see, because everyone wanted to fight for the top spot of the headlines."

Peter Andre has revealed that his wild parties angered Ant & Dec
Peter Andre has revealed that his wild parties angered Ant & Dec. Picture: Getty

Ant & Dec moved to the same apartment complex in London when they hit the big time with their show Let's Get Ready To Rhumble.

It was also revealed in the documentary that Ant used to sneak off and drink when he was performing with Dec as PJ & Duncan.

Their former tour manager Mike Faux said: "Out of the two of them, Ant was a bit more one of the lads.

"It used to be a nightmare for me with the two of them because we’d have an after-show party, so to speak, and Ant would always come up to me and say, 'Might we look after Dec,' and so on.

"Then he'd be sneaking off with his mates and going and having beers with them and so on. It would make it a nightmare for me."

