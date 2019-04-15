Holly Willoughby posts rare picture of daughter Belle on her eighth birthday

Holly Willoughby rarely shared photos of her three kids to social media. Picture: Getty

Holly Willoughby has shared an adorable picture of her daughter Belle in celebration of her eighth birthday.

The photo, which was shared to Holly's Instagram, shows Belle standing on a beach. She captioned the adorable shot: "And then like that she was 8.... happy birthday beautiful Belle... keep following that rainbow... love you so so much xxx ".

Holly and her husband Daniel Baldwin are parents to Harry, nine, Belle, eight, and three-year-old Chester. The couple rarely share photos of their kids on social media.

She recently opened up about her kids to Hello! magazine, saying: "I’ll encourage them to go in whatever direction they want.

"Harry’s football mad. He's as bad as his father and Belle wants to be a rainbow. She's a mix of complete tomboy and real girl. She keeps up with her brothers like you wouldn’t believe but loves dressing up as a princess and thinks, 'Why wear one hairclip when I could wear all the hairclips I own in my hair?' She loves anything multi-coloured and with sparkles in it."

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007. Picture: Getty

Speaking recently about potential future baby plans, Holly told the Telegraph's Stella magazine: " "I'm always broody. Part of me wants another baby but part of me thinks that's not a good enough reason. Would it make the kids all have to grow up that big more because there was a new baby in the house? I don’t want to put that on them. I've almost decided not to – but not quite."