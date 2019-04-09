Katie Price throws outrageous insult at Peter Andre in shock rant at children's fashion show

The exes are at war once again. Picture: Getty

Katie also blasted her ex-husband Kieran Hayler at her children's clothing line launch

Katie Price went on a rant against her her ex-husband Peter Andre at her children's clothing line launch, shockingly referring to him as a b***end.

She slammed Pete for not allowing their kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, to be part of the venture - and not allowing them to be filmed for it.

Katie also targeted her ex-husband Kieran Hayler for not bringing their children Jett, five, and Bunny, four to the event - despite them starring in the campaign.

Katie and Peter got together in 2009. Picture: Getty

She told the crowd at the launch: "I’m excited but I’m also disappointed. Why? Because Jett and Bunny aren’t here. Kieran won’t bring them.

"Junior is skiing and I’ve got Princess here but Pete won’t let me film with her because he’s a b***end."

Katie also revealed that her eldest son Harvey, 16, was waiting backstage - but that the clothes wouldn't fit him as he'd need an adult size.

"I've got Harvey here too but unfortunately he’s too big for the clothes so I’ll have to make an adult range for him".

This comes after Katie branded Pete a 'hypocrite' for not allowing the kids on the show during an appearance on Goood Morning Britain.

She told Piers Morgan: "Husband number one, I'm doing my reality show at the moment.

"I'm actually really cheesed off with Pete at the moment because when people are watching my show they're going to think where's Junior and Princess?

"He won't allow me to film with them, he won't allow me to do photo shoots with them, he's being such a hypocrite."

Katie Price previously slammed Peter Andre on GMB. Picture: ITV

Katie and Peter were married from 2005 until 2009, and Junior and Princess have appeared on both Katie and Peter's respective reality shows since the split - Pete's last one being Peter Andre: My Life in 2013.

She added: "Unfortunately these days you need both parents permission, so I just want to put it out there that he's really selfish and the kids miss out on it. I don't know why he's doing it."

