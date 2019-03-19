Katie Price 'adopting twins before the end of the year'

Katie is planning on expanding her family by adopting twins. Picture: Getty

The 40-year-old reality star is already a mother-of-five but is looking to expand her brood after a trip to Thailand

Katie Price is reportedly planning to adopt twins from Thailand before the end of the year.

A close pal of the star told Closer magazine: "Timing is everything and she's on a mission to get pregnant and start the adoption process immediately, so she'll have her new additions to see in 2020.

"She went to visit an orphanage with Kris and met with a Thai-based adoption agency.

"She's fallen in love with a baby girl who she now has her heart set on and hopes to have a baby boy with Kris who can be her 'twin' brother. She can't wait."

Katie and Kris are thought to be adopting before the end of the year. Picture: Shutterstock

Katie Price recently shocked This Morning viewers by claiming that she's planning to adopt a Nigerian orphan after getting the idea from a woman in a nail bar.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she said: "I've always wanted to adopt a child. I don't care if they have disabilities or what age they are. I feel like I can offer a place.

"And when asked why she wasn't adopting a British baby, Katie replied: "It's so hard to adopt over here, like so hard. I've looked into it for ages.

"Hopefully something will happen. I still want my own kids don't get me wrong and will definitely have more."

Katie is already mum to Harvey, 16, with footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with her ex-husband Peter Andre, and Jett, 5, and Bunny, 4, with ex Kieran Hayler.