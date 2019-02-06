Katie Price 'adopting Nigerian orphan to get back at Peter Andre'

6 February 2019, 11:05 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 11:10

Katie revealed her plans to adopt a Nigerian baby on a recent episode of This Morning
Katie revealed her plans to adopt a Nigerian baby on a recent episode of This Morning. Picture: ITV

Katie is reportedly adopting a Nigerian orphan to get a reaction from her ex Peter Andre

Katie Price recently shocked This Morning viewers by claiming that she's planning to adopt a Nigerian orphan after getting the idea from a woman in a nail bar.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she said: "I've always wanted to adopt a child. I don't care if they have disabilities or what age they are.

"I feel like I can offer a place."

And when asked why she wasn't adopting a British baby, Katie replied: "It's so hard to adopt over here, like so hard.

"I've looked into it for ages.

"Hopefully something will happen. I still want my own kids don't get me wrong and will definitely have more.

"If I can offer another child, I will. There's enough rooms in the house.

"Good things are happening."

Katie is already mum to Harvey, 16, with footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with her ex-husband Peter Andre, and Jett, 5, and Bunny, 4, with ex Kieran Hayler.

And, according to a new report, Katie's plan to add a new child to her family is to get a reaction from her exes.

View this post on Instagram

Jett and Bunny love swimming 🏊‍♀️❤️

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

A source told Closer magazine: "It's all a big competition for Katie. Watching Pete and Kieran appear so smug with their new perfect families has spurred her on to make the adoption happen.

"Katie wants to bask in the kudos of giving an orphan a home and, more than anything, she wants to feel on a level playing field with her exes.

"She dreams of having the perfect little family like they have, but pals have warned she may not get the reaction she is craving from Pete and Kieran - and it won't give her the validation she wants."

NOW READ:

Kerry Katona believes Ant McPartlin was forgiven for drug abuse problems quicker than her because he’s a man

Gemma Collins APOLOGISED to Saira Khan after she was eliminated from Dancing On Ice

Love Island's Josh Denzel reveals how Wes Nelson REALLY reacted to THAT Megan Barton Hanson Instagram story

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Kerry Katona believes Ant McPartlin was forgiven for drink-driving because he's a man

Kerry Katona believes Ant McPartlin was forgiven for drug abuse problems quicker than her because he’s a man
Kelly is rocking double denim today!

Get Kelly's on air look: Her double denim and snake skin look boots revealed!
Phillip has had some infamous moments during his time on This Morning including THAT Kerry Katona interview

Phillip Schofield's five most controversial This Morning moments
Liam Neeson is a famous Hollywood actor

Who is Liam Neeson? Wife, children, net worth and 'racism controversy' uncovered