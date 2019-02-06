Katie Price 'adopting Nigerian orphan to get back at Peter Andre'

Katie revealed her plans to adopt a Nigerian baby on a recent episode of This Morning. Picture: ITV

Katie is reportedly adopting a Nigerian orphan to get a reaction from her ex Peter Andre

Katie Price recently shocked This Morning viewers by claiming that she's planning to adopt a Nigerian orphan after getting the idea from a woman in a nail bar.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she said: "I've always wanted to adopt a child. I don't care if they have disabilities or what age they are.

"I feel like I can offer a place."

And when asked why she wasn't adopting a British baby, Katie replied: "It's so hard to adopt over here, like so hard.

"I've looked into it for ages.

"Hopefully something will happen. I still want my own kids don't get me wrong and will definitely have more.

"If I can offer another child, I will. There's enough rooms in the house.

"Good things are happening."

Katie is already mum to Harvey, 16, with footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with her ex-husband Peter Andre, and Jett, 5, and Bunny, 4, with ex Kieran Hayler.

And, according to a new report, Katie's plan to add a new child to her family is to get a reaction from her exes.

A source told Closer magazine: "It's all a big competition for Katie. Watching Pete and Kieran appear so smug with their new perfect families has spurred her on to make the adoption happen.

"Katie wants to bask in the kudos of giving an orphan a home and, more than anything, she wants to feel on a level playing field with her exes.

"She dreams of having the perfect little family like they have, but pals have warned she may not get the reaction she is craving from Pete and Kieran - and it won't give her the validation she wants."

