Kerry Katona believes Ant McPartlin was forgiven for drug abuse problems quicker than her because he’s a man

Kerry Katona believes Ant McPartlin was forgiven for drink-driving because he's a man. Picture: Instagram/PA

By Alice Dear

Kerry Katona thinks Ant McPartlin’s fast return to TV following drink-driving is down to his gender.

Ant McPartlin recently returned to Britain’s Got Talent after a year away from TV to deal with his alcohol and prescription drug abuse issues.

Not only has Declan Donnelly’s co-presenter returned to TV, but he was also awarded with a National Television Award for Best Presenter alongside Dec earlier this year.

This comes months after Ant pleaded guilty to drink-driving in April 2018.

Ant, 42, later checked into rehab where he received treatment for alcohol and prescription drug abuse.

Ant and Dec recently won a National Television Awards for Best Presenter. Picture: PA

Kerry Katona, who has dealt with her own drug abuse issues, has now said she believes Ant was forgiven faster than her because he is a man.

In 2009, Kerry was sacked from her partnership with Iceland after she was caught using cocaine.

In her column for new! magazine, Kerry said: “I’d do anything to get that contract back. Let’s start a petition to make it happen – I deserve another chance.”

She went on to write: “Ant McPartlin went to rehab for drink and substance abuse problems and he was forgiven in less than a year, but it’s taken me a decade!

Kerry Katona was let go from her Iceland partnership in 2009. Picture: PA

“People are quick to slag off women – especially mothers – if they go off the rails, yet if it’s a man in showbiz, he’s right back in the saddle.”

She added: “Fair play to Ant, but it’s so unfair.”