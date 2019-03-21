Katie Price's boyfriend Kris Boyson mocks her weight

21 March 2019, 15:54 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 16:08

Katie came under fire from boyfriend Kris Boyson for her weight
Katie came under fire from boyfriend Kris Boyson for her weight.

Kris labelled girlfriend Katie as "boring" while she gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse to her life at home

Katie Price argued with boyfriend Kris Boyson in front of her young children during a bizarre Instagram live broadcast that saw personal trainer Kris tell the reality star: "You need to lose weight!"

As she tucked into her chippy tea, Katie hit back: "Oh get lost! I start on Monday. We all know I've gained weight, everyone's made it quite clear. And guess what, I've made it quite clear that I love chips."

At one point Katie asks Kris what they should watch on TV, with the personal trainer telling her: "How to lose weight in 90 days."

Kris also told Katie that she was "boring everyone" and that she "can't read" as he sat on his phone during the family night in.

Kris urged Katie to lose weight after buying her a takeaway
Kris urged Katie to lose weight after buying her a takeaway.

At one point in the Instagram Live broadcast Katie swears in front of her children while deciding if she should mop the floor or not.

Deciding she will leave that chore to the next day, she moaned: "F*** it!"

Later when Kris continues to tease Katie while her children Jett and Bunny are sat with her, Katie fires back: "P*** off!"

Katie also teased an imminent return to TV when one fan asked when the 40-year-old will be back on Loose Women.

She told viewers: "Loose Women? Watch this space, I'll be on it sooner than you think."

