Emily MacDonagh teases plans for baby number three with Peter Andre

Emily has hinted that a third baby could be on the way. Picture: Getty

The 29-year-old claims Peter 'doesn't want to be changing nappies at 50' which is just three years away.

Emily MacDonagh has discussed rumours that she's planning a third baby with husband Peter Andre.

The loved-up couple already share youngsters Amelia, 5, and Theo, 3, but a new arrival could be on the way.

Emily told OK! Magazine: "Pete recently said that we'd been chatting about another baby.

"I'd say never say never when it comes to a third child, but it's 100 per cent not happening at the moment as now is not the right time... I'm really busy and I'm focusing on my career."

The 29-year-old added: "Pete also said he doesn't want to be changing nappies when he's 50, but that still gives us a couple of years!

"In a couple of years, Theo will be going to school so maybe we will then."

READ MORE: Katie Price attacks 'hypocrite' ex-husband Peter Andre... days after gushing online tribute

Katie Price recently blasted her 'hypocrite' ex Peter Andre during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The former glamour model, 40, made the comments while discussing the fact Pete, 46, has banned their kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from appearing on her reality show My Crazy Life.

"I'm actually really cheesed off with Pete at the moment because when people are watching my show they're going to think where's Junior and Princess?

"He won't allow me to film with them, he won't allow me to do photo shoots with them, he's being such a hypocrite."