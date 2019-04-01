Emily MacDonagh teases plans for baby number three with Peter Andre

1 April 2019, 11:46

Emily has hinted that a third baby could be on the way
Emily has hinted that a third baby could be on the way. Picture: Getty

The 29-year-old claims Peter 'doesn't want to be changing nappies at 50' which is just three years away.

Emily MacDonagh has discussed rumours that she's planning a third baby with husband Peter Andre.

The loved-up couple already share youngsters Amelia, 5, and Theo, 3, but a new arrival could be on the way.

Emily told OK! Magazine: "Pete recently said that we'd been chatting about another baby.

"I'd say never say never when it comes to a third child, but it's 100 per cent not happening at the moment as now is not the right time... I'm really busy and I'm focusing on my career."

The 29-year-old added: "Pete also said he doesn't want to be changing nappies when he's 50, but that still gives us a couple of years!

"In a couple of years, Theo will be going to school so maybe we will then."

READ MORE: Katie Price attacks 'hypocrite' ex-husband Peter Andre... days after gushing online tribute

Katie Price recently blasted her 'hypocrite' ex Peter Andre during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The former glamour model, 40, made the comments while discussing the fact Pete, 46, has banned their kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from appearing on her reality show My Crazy Life.

"I'm actually really cheesed off with Pete at the moment because when people are watching my show they're going to think where's Junior and Princess?

"He won't allow me to film with them, he won't allow me to do photo shoots with them, he's being such a hypocrite."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Steve McClaren set to be sacked by QPR following defeat to Bolton

Sport

Zuzana Caputova: Anti-corruption activist known as Slovakia's Erin Brockovich elected president

UK & World

National living wage rises by almost 5% to £8.21

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Beast's wife has reportedly cheated on him multiple times

The Chase Star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett's wife, 26, 'has been cheating on him for over a year'

Celebrities

Microneedling has been heralded as the solution to all sorts of ageing-related woes

Microneedling: The gory procedure that banishes fine lines and plumps skin

Beauty

Malin Andersson has urged fans to report the vile account

Malin Andersson sickened by troll who set up Instagram pretending to be her dead daughter

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby posed alongside her mum, Linda

Holly Willoughby is the spitting image of mum Linda in Mother’s Day tribute

Celebrities

Broadband users will now get cash back when they experience issues with their service

Broadband customers will now get a daily refund of £8 when their service is down, starting today

Lifestyle

Widower Simon Thomas admitted the run up to Mother's Day has been challenging

Simon Thomas reduces fans to tears with Mother's Day tribute to tragic wife

Lifestyle