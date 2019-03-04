Katie Price attacks 'hypocrite' ex-husband Peter Andre... days after gushing online tribute

Katie Price hit out at her ex-husband on GMB this morning. Picture: ITV

Katie Price has hit out at Peter Andre after he banned their kids Junior and Princess from appearing on her reality show

Katie Price blasted her 'hypocrite' ex Peter Andre during an appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier today, just days after posting an online tribute to her former husband.

The former glamour model, 40, made the comments while discussing the fact Pete, 46, has banned their kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from appearing on her reality show My Crazy Life.

Katie discussed her love life with Piers Morgan on GMB earlier today. Picture: ITV

When host Piers Morgan asked about her love life, Katie replied: "Husband number one, I'm doing my reality show at the moment.

"I'm actually really cheesed off with Pete at the moment because when people are watching my show they're going to think where's Junior and Princess?

"He won't allow me to film with them, he won't allow me to do photo shoots with them, he's being such a hypocrite."

Katie and Peter were married from 2005 until 2009, and Junior and Princess have appeared on both Katie and Peter's respective reality shows since the split - Pete's last one being Peter Andre: My Life in 2013.

Katie and Peter got together in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: Getty

She added: "Unfortunately these days you need both parents permission, so I just want to put it out there that he's really selfish and the kids miss out on it. I don't know why he's doing it."

Katie's other three other children, Harvey, 16, Jett, five, and Bunny, four, will all feature in My Crazy Life, which is currently being filmed.

Her comments about Peter come just days after she wishes him a happy birthday on Instagram, adding that he's a 'great dad' to their kids.

Katie wished Peter a happy birthday on Instagram last week. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: “Happy birthday to @peterandre. “Thank you for always being a great dad to Princess and Junior.”

