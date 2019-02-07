Katie Price hits back after getting trolled for putting son Harvey into residential care

Katie opened up about potentially putting Harvey in a residential home yesterday. Picture: BBC

Katie Price revealed yesterday she was considering putting Harvey, 16, into residential care as his siblings are 'scared of him'

Katie Price has been forced to hit back on Twitter after being targeted by trolls for revealing she's considering putting her son Harvey into a residential care home.

After her heartbreaking admission, Katie, who recently announced she wants to adopt a Nigerian baby, was targeted by cruel trolls who wrote things like: "One week u say u want to adopt a child the next week u r saying your putting Harvey in res care."

Another wrote: "You can’t then go and adopt another child. It might seem like he’s being replaced."

Taking to Twitter to hit back at the trolling, she wrote: "I enjoyed the day with harvey please watch our inter we did together today and realise I’m a real honest human who genuinely wants to help people..."

Speaking to Victoria Derbyshire yesterday alongside Harvey, Katie made the heartbreaking admission about her son, who suffers from autism and Prader-Willi syndrome.

She said: "I don't think people realise how hard it is."

"It is challenging so I respect everyone out there, even looking after the elderly."

Turning to Harvey she said: "I do everything for you - you're like the king!"

When she asked him about his bad behaviour at home, he replied: "Smash the windows" and revealed that he has smashed eight iPads due to his behavioural problems.

Katie explained: "He doesn't realise the expense, and he's a danger to himself and for the first time ever now I'm thinking he should go residential Monday to Friday."

She also revealed that his outbursts are affecting his education, saying: "if he kicks off in the morning the driver won't take him to school".

"He's missing out on his education, he just wants to be with me all the time."

"I hate it because he's my life but I have to do what's best for him."

