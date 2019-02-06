Lisa Armstrong 'sick of keeping mouth shut' about Ant McPartlin divorce and plans to tell all

Lisa and Ant are currently going through a divorce . Picture: Getty

Lisa is reportedly keen to get her story out but feels as though legal issues surrounding their multi-million pound divorce is preventing her from speaking out.

Lisa Armstrong is 'desperate' to tell her side of the story in the wake of her divorce from Ant McPartlin.

The Britain's Got Talent make up artist, who split from the Saturday Night Takeaway host after 10 years of marriage in January 2018, is reportedly growing frustrated that Ant has been leading conversations on their split through a series of tell-all interviews since his rehab stint.

A friend close to the 42 year-old make-up artist revealed to Heat magazine: "She is desperate to get her side of the story out. She feels like everything out in the public is coming from Ant, and it's not fair."

Heat magazine reports: "Lisa knows that while there are still legal issues, she is essentially unable to speak out at all. But she is desperate to correct distorted versions of her own story."

In a recent interview with The Sun, Ant spoke about his year off following his conviction for drink-driving in April last year, in addition to his new relationship with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett

During the interview, Ant gushed about his new girlfriend, Anne-Marie Corbett - admitting she has been "his rock" and saying she "honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life".