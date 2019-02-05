Mum shocked to find out she's having TWINS during gruelling 47-hour labour

A woman from Michigan found out she was having twins DURING labour

A woman from the US found out she was having twins... while she was in labour

A couple from Michigan were shocked to discover they were having twins AFTER their first baby was born while the mother was still in labour.

Matthew and Nicole Ziesemer, who were first-time parents, were told that there was another baby on the way after doctors did an emergency scan soon after she had given birth to her first.

Doctors performed an emergency scan soon after she gave birth to her daughter, only to find another baby inside

Nicole was still in a huge amount of pain after giving birth to her daughter, and doctors had been about to stitch her up when they spotted a 'second head' - and her son Cade was then born.

The couple had only one scan during their 'natural' pregnancy, but it's thought that Cade was hiding behind his sister at the time.

Nicole was in labour for 45 hours before deciding to forego her wishes for a natural pregnancy, and opted for an epidural and suction.

Doctors grew concerned when Nicole was still in agony after delivery, and their emergency scan confirmed there was another baby to come.

Nicole said, according to Metro: "It was crazy. We were over the moon but in utter shock. There were really no signs that I was carrying more than one baby, in fact people said how small I was.

"We thought the biggest surprise was going to be the sex of the baby, little did we know!

"It was really scary when they said that something else was inside me. And when they told us that it was another baby I literally asked her if she was lying."

The couple, who are both chiropractors, added that twins and triplets run in their family - so they weren't too surprised about the new additions to their family.

