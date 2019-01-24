Mum's horror as video baby monitor shows a STRANGER'S child sleeping

One mum was shocked to see another child on her baby monitor. Picture: Getty

Her £135 wireless monitor showed a video stream of another child's nursery instead of her own.

Edana Day was shocked when she set up her new wireless baby monitor to find it showed another child's nursery - and not her own daughter sleeping.

The 27-year-old mum told 9News that she had purchased the popular wireless monitor from Uniden to watch over her eight month old daughter.

She explained: "I logged in through what the instructions told me to and it wasn't my daughter's bedroom,

"It was somebody else's bedroom."

Read more: Dad issues warning to parents after his sons Huggies nappy 'burst'

Video baby monitors are incredibly popular with new parents. Picture: Getty

She is so shaken from the situation that she now feels too scared to use the system in case somebody can see inside her daughters bedroom.

She said: "I don't know if someone can see my daughter's room now, I don't feel safe using this product

"I don't know if anyone around the world can log in and see my daughter's bedroom.

"That's my daughter's safety, I feel sick."

The product is described as 'award winning' by the company that makes it and costs a cool £135 so not exactly cheap.

It allows the parent to check on their child via a video stream viewed via an app on a smartphone or iPad remotely as well as on a screen at home.

9News reached out to Uniden but the company said they wouldn't comment on the incident until the product had been reviewed.