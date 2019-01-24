Mum's horror as video baby monitor shows a STRANGER'S child sleeping
24 January 2019, 11:17 | Updated: 24 January 2019, 11:32
Her £135 wireless monitor showed a video stream of another child's nursery instead of her own.
Edana Day was shocked when she set up her new wireless baby monitor to find it showed another child's nursery - and not her own daughter sleeping.
The 27-year-old mum told 9News that she had purchased the popular wireless monitor from Uniden to watch over her eight month old daughter.
She explained: "I logged in through what the instructions told me to and it wasn't my daughter's bedroom,
"It was somebody else's bedroom."
Read more: Dad issues warning to parents after his sons Huggies nappy 'burst'
She is so shaken from the situation that she now feels too scared to use the system in case somebody can see inside her daughters bedroom.
She said: "I don't know if someone can see my daughter's room now, I don't feel safe using this product
"I don't know if anyone around the world can log in and see my daughter's bedroom.
"That's my daughter's safety, I feel sick."
The product is described as 'award winning' by the company that makes it and costs a cool £135 so not exactly cheap.
It allows the parent to check on their child via a video stream viewed via an app on a smartphone or iPad remotely as well as on a screen at home.
9News reached out to Uniden but the company said they wouldn't comment on the incident until the product had been reviewed.