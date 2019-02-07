Brian McFadden might have to QUIT Dancing On Ice due to back injury

Brian McFadden's future in the competition is uncertain. Picture: Getty

The Westlife star's future in the ITV competition is in jeopardy after a shoulder injury got worse.

Brian McFadden's shoulder injury could see him drop out of Dancing On Ice.

The 38-year-old injured his upper arm during rehearsals, but has continued to skate on despite the discomfort.

However it seems the dad-of-two might have to hang up his skates after the painful prang took a turn for the worse.

A show insider told The Sun that his damaged rotator cuff - an injury sustained three weeks ago - hasn't healed as hoped despite physic and other medical attention.

Brian McFadden has been treated by physios but the problems continue. Picture: ITV

They said: "Brian has been throwing himself into training but is finding it really tough as his back is giving him issues. He has been to see the show's physio, but it's looking increasingly likely that he will have to pull out of the show.

"Obviously he's determined to keep trying but he knows there's only so much he can do without inflicting a serious injury and causing long-term damage."

Brian isn't the only one who's come in to trouble on the ice.

Saara Aalto was left bruised and sore, with an ankle injury that almost left her on the sidelines.

Gemma Collins suffered a horror fall live on the show.

Melody Thornton was left with a bruised chin after smashing her face in to the ice.

And their accidents are mild compared to other mishaps in previous series.

A DOI spokesperson said: : "Brian has a bad back and is currently being monitored by our show physio."

