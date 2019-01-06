Brian McFadden's wives and girlfriends: his relationship history revealed

From the breakdown of his marriages to Kerry Katona and Vogue Williams, to girlfriends Delta Goodrem and Danielle Parkinson

Brian McFadden has had a colourful love life.

The former Westlife singer has been divorced twice, engaged once, and is currently in a relationship with the woman who ex-wife Kerry and their two daughters Molly, 17, and Lily-Sue, 15, want him to marry.

Here, we look back at the 38-year-old’s rollercoaster relationship ride, from the breakdown of both his marriages to his current girlfriend, Danielle Parkinson.

Kerry Katona

Brian first met Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona in 1999. They dated for three years then tied the knot in County Meath, Ireland, back in 2002.

The couple went on to have two children, Molly in 2001 and Lily-Sue in 2003, but their relationship sadly collapsed and they filed for divorce in 2004, which was finalised in 2006.

Brian told Reveal magazine: “The day my marriage ended was on the stag night (when Brian reportedly cheated on Kerry). That was the time I felt 'this is not supposed to be'.”

However the father-of-two remains on good terms with the mother of his daughters.

"We had a really good phone conversation not long ago where we were properly giggling," said the Dancing on Ice 2019 contestant.

"If I picked up the phone, he’d be there for me," she added.

Delta Goodrem

Following his split from Kerry Katona, Brian began dating Australian singer and Neighbours actress Delta Goodrem.

Romance blossomed and at one point Brain even proposed, but in 2011 their the seven year relationship collapsed.

"This decision has been made with a lot of soul searching from both parties with the realisation that they have grown apart," read a statement at the time.

Vogue Williams

Brian’s second marriage was to Irish model Vogue Williams.

They tied the knot back in 2012 but the father-of-two announced the couple's shock split in a statement on social media.

"It is with sadness that Vogue and I have made the tough decision to go our separate ways.

"We will always care greatly about each other, remain friends and wish each other all the very best for the future.

"We have nothing else to say on the subject and we would like to thank our friends and family for their support during this difficult period. Brian x,” wrote the Westlife singer.

Vogue got custody of their dog, Winston.

Danielle Parkinson

Brian is currently dating 38-year-old PE teacher, Danielle Parkinson.

According to reports, he has fallen head over heels for his Manchester-born girlfriend.

The couple were first spotted kissing at a golf event in 2016 and continue to be pictured together on social media.

Even ex-wife Kerry approves, telling OK!: "Molly and Lilly weren’t as close to Delta or Vogue but they are desperate for Brian to marry Danielle.

"I might even get invited to this wedding. Danielle is an absolute diamond.”