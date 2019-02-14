Katie Price forced to board up windows smashed by Harvey ahead of his move to care

Katie Price has revealed she wants to put Harvey in care. Picture: ITV

The former glamour model has revealed the damaged caused by her teenage son, who has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie Price has posted a picture of her boarded up windows, after revealing her 16-year-son had caused over £7,000 worth of damage in her Essex property.

In a picture posted to Instagram, Katie - who was at risk of bankruptcy last year - can be seen posing in her kitchen and getting ready to feed her two puppies Bear and Sparkle, however the boarded up windows can clearly be seen in the shot.

The social media post comes after Katie revealed she had been considering sending Harvey to a care home, as she's now finding i difficult to look after him on her own.

Katie, who also four children from previous relationships, appeared alongside Harvey on the Victoria Derbyshire show last week where she asked him: "What do you do at home Harv, to mummy's house? What have you been doing that mummy doesn't like?"

The teenager replied: "Smash things."Katie continued to quiz Harvey and said: "Yes, and how many TVs do you smash?Harvey answered: "Lots" as Katie added: "And how many iPads?" with her son responding: "Eight".

Katie continued: "He doesn't realise the expense. He is a danger to himself, for the first time ever now I'm thinking he might have to go residential (care) Monday to Friday.

"He knows, if he kicks off in the morning, the driver won't take him to school. He has sussed that.Adding: "And he is missing out on his education because he just wants to be with me. But it is so hard. I haven't got respite. I do it all myself."

"I'm really having to think about it but I hate it because he's my life. The kids can be scared as he's big so I have to think of him. I'm literally on my own as I don't talk to anyone about it, I'm lonely."

Harvey has Prader-Willi Syndrome, is partially sighted and also struggles with septo-optic dysplasia, which affects his growth. The condition is rare, affecting only 1 in 15,000 children in the UK and there is currently no cure.