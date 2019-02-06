Katie Price could put Harvey, 16, in residential care as his siblings are "scared of him"

Katie Price opened up about being a full time carer to son Harvey. Picture: BBC

The former model and campaigner revealed that for the first time ever she is considering putting her eldest child Harvey, who has a range of behavioural issues, into residential care.

Katie Price, 40, has revealed that she is considering getting Harvey residential care from Monday to Friday for the first time ever.

In an interview with Victoria Derbyshire on the BBC she spoke openly about Harvey and his medical issues as well as her recent success with 'Harvey's Law' to combat online trolls and the struggles she faces as his carer.

Joined by 16-year-old Harvey on the daytime show she said: "I don't think people realise how hard it is."

"It is challenging so I respect everyone out there, even looking after the elderly."

Turning to Harvey she said: "I do everything for you - you're like the king!"

When she asked him what bad behaviour he has started at home he replied: "Smash the windows" and revealed that he has smashed eight iPads due to his behavioural problems.

Katie explained: "He doesn't realise the expense, and he's a danger to himself and for the first time ever now I'm thinking he should go residential Monday to Friday."

His behavioural outbursts are also starting to affect his education and Katie revealed that "if he kicks off in the morning the driver won't take him to school".

"He's missing out on his education, he just wants to be with me all the time."

"I hate it because he's my life but I have to do what's best for him."

Harvey was born blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome of which symptoms include obesity and learning disabilities. He is Katie's eldest child from her relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke.