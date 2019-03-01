Exclusive: Mark Wright is 'really excited' to have a baby with Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Lucy this morning. Picture: Heart

Mark Wright opened up about his baby plans with wife Michelle Keegan while chatting to Heart this morning (01/03/2019)

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright chatted to Heart about his plans to start a family in the future, revealing he's 'really excited' to have a baby with wife Michelle Keegan.

Mark, 32, admitted that while he and ex-Coronation Street star Michelle, 31, have 'no plans yet' to do so, he's looking forward to have children in the future.

Mark Wright opened up to Heart about his plans to start a family with wife Michelle Keegan. Picture: Getty

"We’re really excited to be a family and have kids, and touch wood that can happen one day, but just not right now," he told Heart. "We’re so busy, and still so young.

He added that he hopes to see more of the world before settling down, saying: "I just want to make sure I’m all travelled out. I’m getting to the point where I just want to settle now at home and have a job that brings me home every day, but I’m not quite there yet.

"The Bachelor brought me to Antigua and South Africa, and Michelle’s filming Our Girl and I’m going to live there for a month. I want to be travelled out."

Marl is the host of the revamped Bachelor UK, which starts next next Monday (4 March) on Channel 5, and described it as a 'more mature' version of Love Island.

"I would look at it as a mature version of love island, a bit of an older version to Love Island," he said.





The Bachelor UK returns to Channel 5 next week. Picture: Channel 5

"The girls age ranges from 20 to 36, he [the bachelor] is 32. The dates are very adult. It’s more of a wider age range. Love Island is young and hits that young demographic, which is great, but this is shot more adult-like."

But he also warned viewers to prepare for bust-ups, saying: "From episode one there was hair pulling, there was tears. He was in tears. There was people falling in love straight away. From start to finish, we had everything we needed."

The Bachelor UK starts at 9PM on Channel 5 on 4 March 2019

