Katie Price 'in talks' with Netflix to make a drama series about her life

We could be about to see a lot more of The Pricey. Picture: Getty

A new drama based on the life of Katie Price might soon be coming to Netflix

Katie Price has claimed that she's been having conversations with Netflix about getting her own drama show based on her life.

The former glamour model, 40, has spoken out about the potential new show, that would follow a turbulent year of rocky romances and court appearances.

Speaking to new! magazine, she said: And I'm in talks with Netflix about doing a drama series about my life.

"I'm not going to give too much away - you'll have to wait and see."

Katie already has a show on Quest - My Crazy Life - which is currently on its third series. She has also previously starred in ITV2 reality shows about her life.

My Crazy Life showed the breakdown of her marriage to Kieran Hayler, who cheated on her multiple times - with both her best friend and nanny.

She is now dating Kris Boyson, but the pair have split and reunited multiple times in the last year - which could feature as storylines in the new show.

Katie has in recent months reportedly locked horns with her ex Peter Andre over his decision to not to allow their children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, to appear on her show.

Speaking about his decision on Good Morning Britain recently, she said: "Husband number one, I'm doing my reality show at the moment.

"I'm actually really cheesed off with Pete at the moment because when people are watching my show they're going to think where's Junior and Princess?

"He won't allow me to film with them, he won't allow me to do photo shoots with them, he's being such a hypocrite."

Katie Price previously slammed Peter Andre for not letting their kids appear on her reality show. Picture: ITV

Katie and Peter were married from 2005 until 2009, and Junior and Princess have appeared on both Katie and Peter's respective reality shows since the split - Pete's last one being Peter Andre: My Life in 2013.