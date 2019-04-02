Katie Price brands Peter Andre her 'worst husband' in awkward GMB interview

2 April 2019, 11:13

Katie Price appeared on GMB with no make-up earlier this morning
Katie Price appeared on GMB with no make-up earlier this morning. Picture: ITV

Katie arrived late to the interview, and almost missed her appearance after falling asleep in the taxi

Katie Price branded Peter Andre her 'worst' husband ever during an awkward Good Morning Britain interview, to which she arrived late and make-up free.

Piers Morgan was visibly irritated when Katie ran into the studio looking flustered and dressed in a tracksuit. She was appearing alongside her mother Amy, who turned up on time, and didn't believe Piers and Susanna Reid when they told her they were already live.

Katie appeared alongside her mother Amy on this morning's show
Katie appeared alongside her mother Amy on this morning's show. Picture: ITV

Running on set at 08:23, Katie said: “I have just woken up in the car, look at me.

“I haven’t got a bit of make-up on, I literally just woke up.”

Amy then asked why Katie was late, and she snapped back at her mother not realising the cameras were rolling.

She said: “It’s not me, it’s the traffic. It is.

“Shut up moaning, mum, Jesus… We’re not live are we?”

When she was told that they were live, Katie said: “No we’re not, you’re winding me up.”

Amy was then questioned about her daughter's previous partners, to which she revealed that she liked Kris Boyson. She did, however, refuse to reveal who her least favourite was.

Amy Price refused to admit who her least favourite of Katie's exes was
Amy Price refused to admit who her least favourite of Katie's exes was. Picture: ITV

However, when Katie was asked who her 'worst' ever partner was, she responded with: 'Pete'.

She then discussed the ongoing 'legal battle' that Pete had previously alluded to, saying: “By the way, there’s no legal case on anything. Just thought I’d clear that up.”

This comes after Pete awkwardly dodged questions about Katie during a recent appearance of his own on GMB.

Katie had previously labelled her ex husband “selfish” and a “hypocrite” for not allowing their two children on her show.

Katie and Peter were married between 2005 and 2009
Katie and Peter were married between 2005 and 2009. Picture: Getty

And when Pete was asked about it, he replied: “Piers you should know me by now, that I don’t talk about these things publicly.

“I never have, why would I do that?”

Defending their question, Susanna told Peter: “It’s only fair that we put that to you for your response.”

In response, Peter said: “It’s a legal issue, so it should never be talked about.”

