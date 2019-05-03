Katie Price 'worried her ears will fall off' after facelift wounds become infected

Katie Price has joked that her 'ear could fall off' following her third facelift. Picture: BACKGRID

The 40-year-old model had to call emergency medical help after her wounds were 'oozing puss'

Katie Price has been left fearing that her 'ears could fall off' after the wounds from her THIRD facelift became infected.

The 40-year-old model is recovering from the multiple surgical procedures, but a source has told The Sun that her "face is being very slow to heal" and that her "immune system is very low."

They added: "Her immune system is very low and she's constantly worried it'll get infected after

Katie is reportedly worried of further health risks after developing an infection in her breasts and face following the surgery.

The source explained: "She's concerned the scars around her face aren't healing quickly enough - she's even joked her ears might fall off."

In the days following the cosmetic procedure, Katie reportedly woke up to find her pillowcase covered in yellow discharge.

Katie Price was forced to contact emergency medical services after her surgery "oozed pus". Picture: BACKGRID

A source told The Sun: "Katie was shocked and in pain and had to call an out of hours NHS doctor... It was a cut behind her ear that got infected and was leaking. It was horrible...

"She's in so much pain and even though she's insisting she's happy with the Turkish surgery's aftercare, she's hundreds of miles away now so has to rely on the NHS."

READ MORE: Katie Price forced to call emergency doctor as facelift becomes infected and 'oozes pus'