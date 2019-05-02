Katie Price forced to call emergency doctor as facelift becomes infected and 'oozes pus'

2 May 2019, 12:44 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 12:45

Katie Price was forced to call medical help after an infection from her facelift
Katie Price was forced to call medical help after an infection from her facelift. Picture: BACKGRID

The 40-year-old model looked unrecognisable after undergoing her THIRD facelift procedure

Katie Price was forced to call emergency medical help after her face was "oozing pus" when her recent facelift resulted in an infection.

In the days following the cosmetic procedure, Katie reportedly woke up to find her pillowcase covered in yellow discharge.

A source told The Sun: "Katie was shocked and in pain and had to call an out of hours NHS doctor... It was a cut behind her ear that got infected and was leaking. It was horrible...

"She's in so much pain and even though she's insisting she's happy with the Turkish surgery's aftercare, she's hundreds of miles away now so has to rely on the NHS."

Katie Price looked unrecognisable following her third facelift
Katie Price looked unrecognisable following her third facelift. Picture: BACKGRID

The 40-year-old model looked unrecognisable with her drastically transformed face as she enjoyed a day out with her mother.

After she shared the shocking image on her own Instagram, Katie explained the change in her appearance.

She told fans: "I know I look unrecognisable here but four days after surgery, so am very swollen and look like an alien. But can't believe how quick I'm recovering from my surgery from head-to-toe. Excited for the results."

Katie went on to urge fans to wait for the before-and-after comparison pictures, adding that she has kickstarted a healthy eating regime to change public perception following reports that she had gained weight.

READ MORE: Katie Price facelift results revealed after she underwent her THIRD round of surgery in Turkey

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Billie Faiers was in tears during last night's episode

Billie Faiers slams 'selfish' dad as he's kicked off flight for being drunk and almost misses Maldives wedding
Lily James and Matt Smith are dating IRL

Lily James and Matt Smith's relationship: How long have the Mamma Mia and Doctor Who stars been dating?
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have apparently got married!

WATCH: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married in shock Vegas Ceremony
The Magic Mike star posted the pic after losing a bet to Jessie J

Channing Tatum shocks fans by posting FULLY NAKED picture after losing bet to girlfriend Jessie J
Kelly's simple but chic is from a favourite high street store

Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's belted playsuit and trainers

Trending on Heart

Michelle Keegan on the Our Girl set

Michelle Keegan warns Our Girl season four will 'rip the heart out of viewers'

TV & Movies

Family’s cramped bungalow is transformed into stylish home with £80K makeover

Family’s cramped bungalow is transformed into stylish home with £80K makeover

Lifestyle

Climate Emergency Demonstration In London

What can I do about climate change? 5 affordable ways to reduce your carbon footprint

News

Two young girls were pictured wearing gym gear and working out

Shape Magazine slammed for putting sports bras on kids as young as four

Lifestyle

Neil Markham appeared on This Morning with his daughter Ella

Dad challenges trolls who targeted his daughter with Down's syndrome after he posted a video of her dancing at a football match

Lifestyle

Katie McGlynn has reportedly quit Coronation Street

Katie McGlynn 'QUITS Coronation Street' just one day after Faye Brookes

TV & Movies