Katie Price forced to call emergency doctor as facelift becomes infected and 'oozes pus'

Katie Price was forced to call medical help after an infection from her facelift. Picture: BACKGRID

Katie Price was forced to call emergency medical help after her face was "oozing pus" when her recent facelift resulted in an infection.

In the days following the cosmetic procedure, Katie reportedly woke up to find her pillowcase covered in yellow discharge.

A source told The Sun: "Katie was shocked and in pain and had to call an out of hours NHS doctor... It was a cut behind her ear that got infected and was leaking. It was horrible...

"She's in so much pain and even though she's insisting she's happy with the Turkish surgery's aftercare, she's hundreds of miles away now so has to rely on the NHS."

Katie Price looked unrecognisable following her third facelift. Picture: BACKGRID

The 40-year-old model looked unrecognisable with her drastically transformed face as she enjoyed a day out with her mother.

After she shared the shocking image on her own Instagram, Katie explained the change in her appearance.

She told fans: "I know I look unrecognisable here but four days after surgery, so am very swollen and look like an alien. But can't believe how quick I'm recovering from my surgery from head-to-toe. Excited for the results."

Katie went on to urge fans to wait for the before-and-after comparison pictures, adding that she has kickstarted a healthy eating regime to change public perception following reports that she had gained weight.

