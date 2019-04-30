Katie Price facelift results revealed after she underwent her THIRD round of surgery in Turkey

30 April 2019, 17:14

Katie Price has undergone a third facelift - leaving her unrecognisable
Katie Price has undergone a third facelift - leaving her unrecognisable. Picture: GETTY

Katie told fans to wait for her before-and-after comparison pics before commenting on her revamped appearance

Katie Price has been spotted for the first time since returning from Turkey, where she had her THIRD facelift.

The 40-year-old model looked unrecognisable with her drastically transformed face as she enjoyed a day out with her mother.

Katie sported a pink shirt with black bumbag as she made her way across a field and into a nearby car.

After she shared the shocking image on her own Instagram, Katie explained the change in her appearance.

Katie Price has shocked fans with her transformation
Katie Price has shocked fans with her transformation. Picture: BACKGRID

She told fans: "I know I look unrecognisable here but four days after surgery, so am very swollen and look like an alien. But can't believe how quick I'm recovering from my surgery from head-to-toe. Excited for the results."

Katie went on to urge fans to wait for the before-and-after comparison pictures, adding that she has kickstarted a healthy eating regime to change public perception following reports that she had gained weight.

But her followers warned Katie against getting any more surgery, with one writing: "If surgery is what makes you happy and feel good then that's your choice, but you really don't need any of it."

READ MORE: Katie Price throws outrageous insult at Peter Andre in shock rant at children's fashion show

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Kelly Brook looked ready for summer in this cute dress

Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's black and white animal print dress
Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe are parents to Prince and Paris Jackson

How many kids did Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson have together?
The Spice Girls performing in their iconic outfits at the 1997 Brit Awards

Danny Dyer shocks fans as he appears in frock for Eastenders Spice Girls special

TV & Movies

Tolkien stars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins on the red carpet for the film's UK premiere

When is the new Tolkien movie out in the UK and who’s in the cast with Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins?

TV & Movies

Pink

Pink reveals she has had ‘several miscarriages’ since her first at 17

Trending on Heart

Faye Brookes has quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes QUITS Kate Connor role just days after Tristan Gemmill’s shock exit

TV & Movies

Sonic the Hedgehog, which stars comedy actor Jim Carrey, is speeding towards its release date later this year.

Sonic the Hedgehog movie: When is it released in the UK and who’s in the cast with Jim Carrey?

TV & Movies

Viewers were shocked when the woman admitted to feeding her son an electrocuted pigeon

This Morning viewers alarmed by mum who feeds son, three, ROADKILL to save cash

Lifestyle

Emmerdale has been slammed for casting Kris Mochrie, who served two years in prison for supplying date rape drug GHB and perverting the course of justice.

Emmerdale actor jailed for supplying date rape drug is cast as Victoria Sugden’s rapist

TV & Movies

Disney on Ice will tour in the UK from September

Disney on Ice 2019: UK dates and ticket information

Lifestyle