Katie Price facelift results revealed after she underwent her THIRD round of surgery in Turkey

Katie Price has undergone a third facelift - leaving her unrecognisable. Picture: GETTY

Katie told fans to wait for her before-and-after comparison pics before commenting on her revamped appearance

Katie Price has been spotted for the first time since returning from Turkey, where she had her THIRD facelift.

The 40-year-old model looked unrecognisable with her drastically transformed face as she enjoyed a day out with her mother.

Katie sported a pink shirt with black bumbag as she made her way across a field and into a nearby car.

After she shared the shocking image on her own Instagram, Katie explained the change in her appearance.

Katie Price has shocked fans with her transformation. Picture: BACKGRID

She told fans: "I know I look unrecognisable here but four days after surgery, so am very swollen and look like an alien. But can't believe how quick I'm recovering from my surgery from head-to-toe. Excited for the results."

Katie went on to urge fans to wait for the before-and-after comparison pictures, adding that she has kickstarted a healthy eating regime to change public perception following reports that she had gained weight.

But her followers warned Katie against getting any more surgery, with one writing: "If surgery is what makes you happy and feel good then that's your choice, but you really don't need any of it."

