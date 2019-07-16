Peter Andre looks EXACTLY like Love Island's Michael according to his fans

Peter Andre admits people think he looks just like the hunky Islander – but says Michael has a "better bod". Picture: ITV / YouTube

The pop singer and songwriter explains people liken him to the hunky reality star "all the time" – despite being almost 20 years his senior

Peter Andre has revealed he gets compared to Love Island's Michael Griffiths "all the time" but doesn't think his abs are as impressive as the firefighter's.

The music star, 46, who recently admitted he was horrified when 12-year-old daughter Princess asked if she was allowed to go on the dating show, explained that fans constantly liken him to the hunky reality star.

Speaking of the similarities between himself and the Scouser, the TV favourite wrote back to one of his 1.1million followers, saying: "I get told all the time we lookalike. He's got the better bod for sure."

Peter Andre famously showcased his abs in the steamy video for Mysterious Girl. Picture: YouTube / Peter Andre / Mushroom Records

When another comment appeared describing how much he looked like the 27-year-old from Liverpool, Pete added: "Poor guy haha I'm 46".

The father-of-four, who is a huge Love Island fan, posted a photo of former singleton Amy Hart on Instagram following her shock exit from the villa last week.

Following the post, which acknowledged the air hostess's tough decision to quit the show after being dumped by partner Curtis Pritchard, the TV personality was flooded with messages about his likeness to Michael.

Fans think Michael looks like the Mysterious Girl singer. Picture: ITV

But the Flava hitmaker thinks fans are seeing double thanks to his body during his heyday, when the singer famously showcased his tanned washboard stomach for his hit single Mysterious Girl.

The English-Australian shot to stardom when he was filmed dancing topless in a lagoon, walking shirtless along a beach and rolling his rippling abs under a tropical waterfall in the famous 1995 video.

Featuring Caribbean rapper Bubbler Ranx, the pop-reggae track shot to number two in the UK Singles Charts and finally made it to number one when it was re-released in 2004 following Pete's I'm A Celeb stint.

Whilst Pete was batting off compliments on social media, Michael was recovering from the aftermath of a dramatic episode which saw his partner Joanna Chimonides leave the villa.

In the shock dumping, which forced the other Islanders to pick between the original contestant or his new partner, Joanna was sent home.

But in an explosive twist, Michael decided not to follow his love interest despite admitting he had found what he was looking for.

In the heated scenes that followed, she broke down in tears, branded him a "f***ing snake" then stormed off the show.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.