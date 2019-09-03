Peter Andre appeals to fans to find a date for his hunky doctor brother-in-law
3 September 2019, 12:54
Happily married Peter is on the lookout for his brother-in-law, and he is quite dishy!
Heartthrob Peter Andre, 46, has posted an appeal on his Instagram yesterday as he's on the hunt for a woman.
Unfortunately for any fans of the singer-turned-TV presenter, it's not for him - Peter is still happily married to Emily MacDonaugh, 30.
The man in question is Emily's younger brother and Pete's brother-in-law, Tom.
28-year-old Tom is an absolute hunk and according to the post is on the lookout for a date. Where can we sign up?
The Mysterious Girl singer posted two short video clips to his Instagram grid, both of Tom chilling on the beach in Cyprus on a family holiday.
The first video shows the ripped doctor walking up from the ocean towards the camera, showing off his toned physique whist Peter does a voiceover in an American accent, calling Tom "Captain America".
In the second video, Tom can be heard saying he's after a girl who can watch the footy with him, but doesn't realise the camera is rolling and puts his hands over the lens once he realises what Pete is doing.
Father-of-four Peter, who shares Princess and Junior with ex-wife Katie Price posted the clips accompanied with the caption: "Ladies and gents this is Tom MacDonagh aka captain America.
"He’s 28, he’s a doctor, and he’s SINGLE."
To make matters better, Peter even added Tom's Instagram handle - he will undoubtedly see a surge of followers hitting his account very soon.
You can follow the gorgeous doctor at @t.macdonagh.
Peter added at the end of the post "Him and Emily are gonna kill me for this".
Oh well, if it works and Tom find a woman who will share his love of football, he's going to be thanking his brother-in law for the embarrassing post!