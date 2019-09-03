Peter Andre appeals to fans to find a date for his hunky doctor brother-in-law

Peter's appealed to find someone for his brother-in-law Tom. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

Happily married Peter is on the lookout for his brother-in-law, and he is quite dishy!

Heartthrob Peter Andre, 46, has posted an appeal on his Instagram yesterday as he's on the hunt for a woman.

Unfortunately for any fans of the singer-turned-TV presenter, it's not for him - Peter is still happily married to Emily MacDonaugh, 30.

READ MORE: Peter Andre surprises wife Emily with a brand new Range Rover for her 30th birthday

Peter has been happily married to Emily since 2015, the same can't be said for her younger brother. Picture: PA

The man in question is Emily's younger brother and Pete's brother-in-law, Tom.

28-year-old Tom is an absolute hunk and according to the post is on the lookout for a date. Where can we sign up?

The Mysterious Girl singer posted two short video clips to his Instagram grid, both of Tom chilling on the beach in Cyprus on a family holiday.

Tom is after a girlfriend according to Peter, who posted the video on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The first video shows the ripped doctor walking up from the ocean towards the camera, showing off his toned physique whist Peter does a voiceover in an American accent, calling Tom "Captain America".

In the second video, Tom can be heard saying he's after a girl who can watch the footy with him, but doesn't realise the camera is rolling and puts his hands over the lens once he realises what Pete is doing.

Tom can be seen grinning after Peter catches him talking about his dream woman. Picture: Instagram

Father-of-four Peter, who shares Princess and Junior with ex-wife Katie Price posted the clips accompanied with the caption: "Ladies and gents this is Tom MacDonagh aka captain America.

"He’s 28, he’s a doctor, and he’s SINGLE."

To make matters better, Peter even added Tom's Instagram handle - he will undoubtedly see a surge of followers hitting his account very soon.

You can follow the gorgeous doctor at @t.macdonagh.

Peter added at the end of the post "Him and Emily are gonna kill me for this".

Oh well, if it works and Tom find a woman who will share his love of football, he's going to be thanking his brother-in law for the embarrassing post!