Peter Andre has signed up eldest Junior and Princess to a cooking show on ITV.

Peter Andre has signed children Junior and Princess up to star in his new cookery series, despite reportedly banning ex Katie Price from featuring them on her own reality show.

The 46-year-old - who also shares Amelia, five, and two-year-old Theo with wife Emily - will be fronting ‘Peter's Family Food Adventures’ next month alongside the teens.

Explaining his decision to involve his eldest kids, Pete said: "I’m trying to get my kids into it.

"The kids who were here holidaying are actually getting involved in the cooking, we do a dessert that is so beautiful and the kids get stuck into that – which is great."

The news probably won’t go down well with 41-year-old Katie who is said to have been banned from including their young children on her reality show, My Crazy Life.

A source told The Sun at the time: "If Katie's life wasn't as crazy and if she was prepared to actually prove that it could go back to normal.

"I'm sure things would go back to how they were."

The former glamour model - who was married to Pete between 2005 and 2009 - then went on to brand the former popstar a "hypocrite" during a live appearance on Good Morning Britain.

When asked about her family life by presenter Piers Morgan, she slammed: "I'm actually really cheesed off with Pete at the moment.

“Because when people are watching my show they're going to think where's Junior and Princess?

"He won't allow me to film with them, he won't allow me to do photo shoots with them.”

Peter previously opened up about his kids having careers in the spotlight as he revealed how he would feel if they competed on The Voice Kids.

Writing in his new! Magazine column, he said: “As a dad, I wouldn’t be keen to let them on.

“They’re way too young and I don’t want them open to that sort of criticism – if you get slated it damages you.

“Even though I started off my career at a young age, it was a different world. There was no social media so the only way you knew if people didn’t like you was if they told you.”