Peter Andre sends fans wild with ‘massive bulge’ in underwear photo

22 August 2019, 10:49 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 10:51

Peter Andre has made a very cheeky confession
Peter Andre has made a very cheeky confession. Picture: Instagram

Peter Andre has shocked fans with his latest topless photo - but not everything is as it seems...

Peter Andre has delighted his fans with a very cheeky photo this week.

The former popstar announced that he’s bringing out a new 2020 calendar by sharing a throwback snap in nothing but his underwear.

Alongside the black and white image, the 46-year-old asked his followers what pictures they would like to see of him.

Peter wrote: “2020 calendar coming soon. Want to put a selection of all calendars from the last 25 years.

“Which photos would you like to see.? ps I obviously realise most of you aren’t interested in this but for those who are send your thoughts and screen shot of pic you want included.”

But after fans' eyes were inevitably drawn to his manhood, the dad-of-four admitted not everything was as it seems, and he actually used a well-known trick to increase the size of his bulge.

He added: “pps that IS a sock yes.”

Peter Andre signs kids up to new TV show – despite 'BANNING' ex Katie Price from filming them

And fans were quick to react, with the photo racking up over 13k likes in a day.

“Hottie❤️❤️❤️,” one follower wrote, while another said: “@peterandre you are getting better with age like a fine wine 😉”

This comes after Peter - who is married to Emily MacDonagh - recently made a cheeky joke about 'massive sausages' on Instagram.

Referencing his Greek heritage, the reality star shared a photo which sees his hands about a foot apart, as he said: "Croatian sausages are quite small. Now as for Greek sausages…”

Meanwhile, Pete recently hit the headlines when he gifted wife Emily a VERY expensive birthday present.

Peter Andre looks EXACTLY like Love Island's Michael according to his fans

Sharing a clip on his Instagram story, the Mysterious Girl singer filmed her as he revealed a brand new Range Rover car worth over £50k.

In the footage, Emily - who shares Amelia, five, and Theo, two, with Pete - can be seen opening a card which reads: “Dear Emily, Hope you enjoy your 30th birthday gift, it took a lot of organising and I really hope you love it.”

After reading the card, Emily opened the door to a huge white Range Rover, with “30” balloons attached to it.

