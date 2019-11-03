I’m A Celeb lands 'best ever signing' as Caitlyn Jenner 'joins 2019 line-up'

3 November 2019, 12:40

Caitlyn Jenner is 'set to star on I’m A Celebrity 2019' after ITV bosses sign huge deal.
Caitlyn Jenner is 'set to star on I’m A Celebrity 2019' after ITV bosses sign huge deal. Picture: Getty / Instagram / ITV

The 70-year-old transgender star is reportedly swapping her luxurious Malibu life for a stint Down Under.

Caitlyn Jenner has signed up to star in this year's I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, according to reports.

The transgender star, 70, has allegedly agreed to head into the Australian jungle after she and ITV bosses shook on a whopping £500,000 fee.

The glamorous Malibu resident reportedly snagged one of the largest ever pay cheques in the show's 19-year history in a signing described as a "real bolt from the blue".

Read more: I'm A Celebrity 2019: When does it start, who's in the rumoured line-up and will Ant McPartlin present?

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly signed up for I'm A Celebrity 2019.
Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly signed up for I'm A Celebrity 2019. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: "She’s such a huge name and a great get for producers.

"ITV think she is one of their best ever signings. It’s a real bolt from the blue. They’ve asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right."

However, ITV recently explained that any A-listers linked to the show at this point were just "speculation".

Read more: Piers Morgan riles Caitlyn Jenner as she opens up about being transgender

The transgender star has allegedly agreed on a £500,000 fee.
The transgender star has allegedly agreed on a £500,000 fee. Picture: Instagram

Caitlyn has been working in reality TV since 2007 when she agreed to go on camera for her family's famous show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Along with her ex-wife Kris, the Olympian starred beside her daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as step-children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian.

Originally appearing on the show as her former self Bruce, Caitlyn famously came out as a transgender woman months after her divorce to Kris in 2014.

Despite the breakdown of the reality couple's marriage, the family remained close and filmed together on a regular basis.

Read more: Emily Atack and Adam Thomas to replace Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash on I'm a Celeb... Extra Camp

Trans campaigner Caitlyn is the biological father to six children overall.

As well as her kids with Kris – Kylie and Kendall – she also shares two children with ex Linda Thompson – Brody and Brandon Jenner – and two more with ex Chrystie Jenner – Cassandra Marino and Burt Jenner.

According to romance rumours, the US celeb is currently dating 23-year-old model Sophia Hutchins.

