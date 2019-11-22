Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly take swipe at Stephen Mulhern in presenting jibe

22 November 2019, 06:28

Ant & Dec poked fun at their friend and fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern on tonight's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celeb viewers were in hysterics tonight after Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly poked fun at their friend Stephen Mulhern.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity star Caitlyn Jenner built up 'tough attitude' after brother's tragic death

The presenting duo were discussing a game Ian Wright was playing with his fellow contestants in the camp, and Ant said: Well done Ian, well done. I'm not sure about it. If you ask me, It's cheap, it's one dimensional, and it's very low rent.

Viewers were in hysterics at the joke
Viewers were in hysterics at the joke. Picture: ITV

Dec then said: "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?", to which Ant responded: "New game show for Stephen Mulhern?"

Dec then joked: "That's it. Don't miss Stephen Mulhern's quick draw next Saturday, only on ITV".

Ant then joked: "He'll present anything".

Read more: I'm a Celeb star Myles Stephenson's ex Gabby Allen brands him a 'liar' in epic rant

After their jibe aired, the Ant and Dec official Twitter account wrote:"Hi @StephenMulhern hope your watching the show tonight?? A".

Viewers were in hysterics at the joke, with one tweeting: "It’s a great idea for a new game show" alongside some laugh-cry emojis.

Another added: "Sounds like a new challenge for Saturday night takeaway if you ask me".

Ant and Dec are presenting the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! together for the first time in two years, as Holly Willoughby stepped in last year while Ant took time of TV work.

Ant recently revealed that he's 'very excited' to be back presenting with his best friend.

He told the Mail Online: "I’m very, very excited about getting back on the show, I missed it last year. It’s a brilliant place to work, a brilliant part of the world to be in and I’m back with my best friend. I can’t wait.

"This is our 19th series. We’ve been privy to a few of the names that are taking part this year. We’re very excited as it’s one of the best casts ever."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jacqueline is the proud mum to two little girls, Ella and Mia

Who is Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne and how many children do they have?
Kate Garraway's husband is Derek Draper

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

Gordo will be returning in the new series of Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff confirms Adam Lamberg will return as Gordo for Lizzie McGuire reboot
This Morning robot

Holly Willoughby squirms as she interviews world's smartest robot on This Morning
Caitlyn Jenner's brother died when she was 26

I'm A Celebrity star Caitlyn Jenner built up 'tough attitude' after brother's tragic death

Trending on Heart

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark discuss modern parenting

Don't miss new podcast Confessions of a Modern Parent with Nadia Sawalha
People couldn't believe the mum's method of breastfeeding and have called it child abuse

Mum blasted with death threats over her 'abusive' method of breast-feeding

Lifestyle

PTA volunteer numbers have been dwindling over the years (stock image)

Headteacher sparks debate after urging working mothers to help more with school PTAs

Lifestyle

This hack will switch up the game for you in the morning

Woman's crafty hack to defrost car windscreen hailed a 'game changer'

Lifestyle

Poundland has ditched it's 'everything £1 strapline'

Poundland ditches ‘everything’s £1’ slogan with products costing up to £5

Lifestyle

Chris Martin has said Coldplay are pausing their touring

Chris Martin reveals Coldplay will put tour on hold until concerts are 'environmentally beneficial'

Music