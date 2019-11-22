Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly take swipe at Stephen Mulhern in presenting jibe

Ant & Dec poked fun at their friend and fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern on tonight's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celeb viewers were in hysterics tonight after Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly poked fun at their friend Stephen Mulhern.

The presenting duo were discussing a game Ian Wright was playing with his fellow contestants in the camp, and Ant said: Well done Ian, well done. I'm not sure about it. If you ask me, It's cheap, it's one dimensional, and it's very low rent.

Viewers were in hysterics at the joke. Picture: ITV

Dec then said: "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?", to which Ant responded: "New game show for Stephen Mulhern?"

Dec then joked: "That's it. Don't miss Stephen Mulhern's quick draw next Saturday, only on ITV".

Ant then joked: "He'll present anything".

After their jibe aired, the Ant and Dec official Twitter account wrote:"Hi @StephenMulhern hope your watching the show tonight?? A".

Viewers were in hysterics at the joke, with one tweeting: "It’s a great idea for a new game show" alongside some laugh-cry emojis.

Another added: "Sounds like a new challenge for Saturday night takeaway if you ask me".

Ant and Dec are presenting the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! together for the first time in two years, as Holly Willoughby stepped in last year while Ant took time of TV work.

Ant recently revealed that he's 'very excited' to be back presenting with his best friend.

He told the Mail Online: "I’m very, very excited about getting back on the show, I missed it last year. It’s a brilliant place to work, a brilliant part of the world to be in and I’m back with my best friend. I can’t wait.

"This is our 19th series. We’ve been privy to a few of the names that are taking part this year. We’re very excited as it’s one of the best casts ever."