I'm A Celebrity star Caitlyn Jenner built up 'tough attitude' after brother's tragic death

21 November 2019, 10:51 | Updated: 21 November 2019, 11:13

Caitlyn Jenner's brother died when she was 26
Caitlyn Jenner's brother died when she was 26. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity star Caitlyn Jenner lost her brother in a car accident more than 50 years ago.

Caitlyn Jenner has already become a firm favourite on I’m A Celebrity this year.

But it turns out the reality star suffered a family tragedy when she was just 26, as her younger brother Burt was killed at 18-years-old in a Porsche she’d lent him.

While Caitlyn, 70, is yet to speak out on the tragic accident with her campmates, her pal has reportedly said she’s determined to use her strength in the Jungle.

A source told The Mirror: "Caitlyn has already had to deal with so much in her lifetime.

“Losing her brother was a really painful time in her life but she got through it.

Read More: What is Caitlyn Jenner’s net worth and how much was she paid for I’m A Celebrity?

“She is made of tough stuff and she’s bringing that attitude to the jungle with her.”

This comes after the reality star detailed her brother’s tragic death in her autobiography 'The Secrets Of My Life'.

After she returned home to Connecticut to give a speech about winning at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Caitlyn let her younger brother drive a car she’d been lent by a dealership to get some petrol.

Read More: What happened between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians and what has the I'm A Celebrity star said about them?

Burt decided to take his 16-year-old friend, Judith Hutchings, with him on the short drive, with Caitlyn explaining: “Burt has taken the Porsche on Old Canton Road.

Caitlyn opened up about her family in her autobiography
Caitlyn opened up about her family in her autobiography. Picture: PA Images

“Because the road was old, it was narrow and curvy. There was a rise, and Burt took it too fast. The Porsche went airborne and then crooked.

“It hit a tree and then a rock wall of sizable boulders. Hutchings was flung from the car and killed instantly. Burt suffered critical injuries.”

When things failed to improve, the Jenner family were then left with the heartbreaking decision to turn off Burt’s life-support.

Caitlyn went on to say he “struggled with guilt”, writing: “What if I had never taken the car from the dealer? What if I had never lent it to Burt? Why did he pick up an innocent young woman who had her whole life in front of her? Why did he drive so carelessly?”

She added: “But I have to move on because so much of my life has been about moving on – get over it, get through it, don’t show outward emotion because it only leads to inner emotions, and I must keep those in check. The floodgates open and I am done.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby brought some sparkle to our screens

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £50 Zara skirt and Jigsaw blouse

Celebrities

Catherine Tydesley's husband opened up about their son's health scare

Catherine Tyldesley’s husband opens up on health scare for son Alfie, 4, during family holiday

Celebrities

Gabby has hit out at her ex boyfriend

I'm a Celeb star Myles Stephenson's ex Gabby Allen brands him a 'liar' in epic rant
Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly worth £77 million

What is Caitlyn Jenner’s net worth and how much was she paid for I’m A Celebrity?
Caitlyn Jenner lives with Sophia Hutchins

Who is Caitlyn Jenner’s girlfriend Sophia Hutchins and what has she said about I'm A Celebrity?

Trending on Heart

Cliff Parisi is one of I'm A Celeb's latecomers

Who is Cliff Parisi? I'm A Celeb latecomer and former Eastenders star

Celebrities

The most popular doggies of the year have been revealed

From pugs to golden retrievers: The UK's most popular dog breeds

Lifestyle

The mum has slammed the unknown man who accused her of pretending to be disabled

Mum furious after stranger accuses her of faking her disability in Aldi carpark

Lifestyle

Kevin the Carrot and his friends are back in soft toy form

Aldi reveal new Kevin the Carrot merchandise for 2019, including giant soft toys perfect for your little ones

Lifestyle

The coats were labelled to have rabbit hair on the trim

House of Fraser slammed for 'barbaric' rabbit fur coats two years after issuing 'no fur policy'

Fashion