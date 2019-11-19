What happened between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians and what has the I'm A Celebrity star said about them?

Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians haven't had the easiest time. Picture: Getty/ITV/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans are eagerly waiting for Caitlyn Jenner to open up about her fallout with the famous family.

Caitlyn Jenner's arrival in the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! jungle has caused nothing but intrigue among viewers as they wait for the star to spill the beans on the world's most famous family.

Caitlyn, who previously identified as Bruce Jenner before her transition, is part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family, and ex husband to the family's leader Kris Jenner.

READ MORE: How much are the I'm A Celebrity contestants paid? From Ian Wright to Caitlyn Jenner

Since her split from Kris and through her transition, Caitlyn and the Kardashians haven't had the easiest ride with arguments and feuds breaking out over the years, mainly over Caitlyn's public comments about ex wife Kris.

From Kris and Caitlyn to Caitlyn and the Kardashian children, here's everything you need to know about their rocky relationship:

Caitlyn Jenner was previously married to Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty

Kris and Caitlyn have disagreed about the details that led to their split. Picture: Getty

What happened between Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner?

Kris Jenner married Caitlyn Jenner, then known as Bruce Jenner, back in 1991.

The couple were married for 23 years when they announced their split in October 2013.

In a joint statement, the couple explained: “We are living separately and we are much happier this way, but we will always have much love and respect for each other.

"Even though we are separated, we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority."

In April 2015, Caitlyn came out as transgender in a Diane Sawyer 20/20 special where she said she “downplayed” being transgender to ex wife Kris.

The following month, Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired their own special about Bruce, where Caitlyn said: “Kris is a really good woman, and I love her to death, the love and acceptance I have gotten from Kris is absolutely overwhelming."

In June 2015, Caitlyn revealed her true self with a cover shoot of Vanity Fair, and has been known as Caitlyn Jenner since then.

While the cover shoot was an iconic and momentous moment for the transgender community, Caitlyn’s comments about ex wife Kris did not go down well with the Kardashian clan.

Talking about her relationship with Kris, Caitlyn said: “I think in a lot of ways she became less tolerant of me. Then I'd get upset, and the whole relationship kind of fizzled.”

Caitlyn went on to say that the couple’s split was “20 gender and 80 percent was the way I was treated”.

The pair have recently reconnected and are on good terms. Picture: Instagram/Caitlyn Jenner

The words were received badly by Kris, who was visibly upset during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where she told daughter Kim Kardashian on the phone: “He can go f**k himself! I honestly wish I never met this man. I mean, just f**k you, Bruce."

The pair came face-to-face to talk about their disagreements in an E! special, I Am Cait, the same month Khloe Kardashian confronted Caitlyn about her comments regarding her mum in the magazine interview.

Khloe told Caitlyn at the time: "We want to support you and be there for you.

“But, we don't think that that entails you speaking negatively about my mom. In our opinion, you don't even need to mention our mom ... let's not drag my mom through the mud."

Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians appear to be moving past their past fallouts. Picture: Instagram/Caitlyn Jenner

Kris and Caitlyn moved past their fallout until April 2017 when Caitlyn released her memoir.

Kris was not happy with the way she had been portrayed in the book, and claimed that “everything she says is made up”.

At the time, the mum of five said: "I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there's something here that I'm not seeing.

“I’ve done nothing but open up my home, and my heart, to a person who doesn't give a s**t. So, I'm done."

Later in the year, Kim Kardashian said during an interview that there was a “two per cent chance” of Kris and Caitlyn talking again, and “they’re called Kylie and Kendall”.

Kim Kardashian has previously been keen to stick up for mum Kris Jenner over Caitlyn's comments. Picture: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

What happened with Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian children?

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were supportive of Caitlyn and her transition, but fell out with the star following her comments about Kris, their mother.

Following the release of Caitlyn’s memoir book, Kim said: “It's taken her a really long time to be honest with herself so I don't expect her to be honest with my Mum now.

“It's just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world but not at our expense.”

Later, Khloe said of Caitlyn during an episode of KUWTK: “‘I’m the victim, I'm the victim, they don't want to see me’. Oh f*** off and it's not because you're trans, that's not why I'm not talking to you. I'm not talking to you because you're a bad, mean person."

In November 2017, Caitlyn spoke about the Kardashians at a Cambridge University talk where she said: "It's been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side.

"They don't want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It's devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt... In the book I express some opinions and got shot down. It was not about the Kardashians. They were only mentioned on 20 pages. They made it more about them on television. The book was about my life. That's caused a lot of the separation between us."

Things only got worse when Caitlyn told Piers Morgan on Life Stories that she didn’t tell the Kardashians she was transitioning because she didn’t want them to leak it to the press.

She even went as far as to say she “doesn’t trust them”.

While in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Caitlyn said that her family knew she was entering the jungle, however, none of them have publicly backed the star.

Caitlyn Jenner told her campmates that her family know she is in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Where do they all stand now?

It’s not easy to keep up with where everyone stands with Caitlyn, however, most of the Kardashian clan have moved on from the past dramas.

Caitlyn and Kim appear to be making amends as Kanye West’s wife was spotted attending Caitlyn’s 70th birthday party earlier this year.

Caitlyn and Kourtney are also still in contact, and even spent Christmas together in 2018.

Khloe’s relationship with Caitlyn is still up in the air, but we know for sure their fallout was one of the biggest of the family’s, with the star admitting that welcoming her daughter, True, would not change anything with her former stepfather.

Kris and Caitlyn’s relationship also appears to be on the mends, with Kris attending Caitlyn’s 70th alongside Kim Kardashian.

Caitlyn and her two biological daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, have remained close throughout the dramas.