How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestants paid in fees? From Caitlyn Jenner to Ian Wright

17 November 2019, 21:32

The contestants have reportedly been paid a tidy sum
Mared Parry

The stars have all been paid a nice sum to appear on the show, but who are the top earners?

I'm A Celeb is back on our TV screens for 2019 and we can't wait for it to start getting seriously juicy.

From Kylie and Kendall Jenner's parent, Caitlyn to soap actress Jacqueline Jossa, the lineup is already seriously impressive and will prove to be an entertaining mix, but how much are they all getting paid?

Understandably, Caitlyn has reportedly landed the biggest sum this year according to reports, with a whopping £500,000 under her belt for appearing on the ITV reality show, reports The Sun.

A reality TV veteran herself, the former Olympian will be seriously entertaining and will draw in a huge US crowd.

A source told The Sun: “She’s such a huge name and a great get for producers.

“ITV think she is one of their best-ever signings. It’s a real bolt from the blue.

The show has just started and the celebs will receive a huge sum for taking part
“They’ve asked her every year for a long time but she finally felt the time was right.”

According to The Sun, Wright will cash in the the second-biggest paycheque for appearing on the show this year, earning £400,000 for his stint down under.

However, Harry Redknapp has claimed that Wright would be earning £1 million.

An audience member at a show he did in Nottingham told the paper about Harry - who got £500,000 for his appearance las year - “He was asked why went in the jungle and said, ‘Well they paid me half a million quid, so that helped. Ian Wright’s going in this year and they’re paying him a million.’"

Also taking part in this year's show are:

Pop star – Nadine Coyle

‘Rak-Su’ singer – Myles Stephenson

Comedian – Andrew Maxwell

Soap Star– Jacqueline Jossa

Heart's sister station Capital DJ – Roman Kemp

Ex England rugby player – James Haskell

TV presenter – Kate Garraway

