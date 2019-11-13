Who is James Haskell? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's age, wife and rugby career revealed

Everything you need to know about James Haskell. Picture: ITV/PA Images/Instagram

The former professional rugby player has already headed to the Australian jungle.

There are just days to go until we get stuck into I’m a Celebrity’s 19th series.

And ahead of the launch show, we’ve been given our first glimpse of the shiny new 2019 line-up who will be joining Ant and Dec in the Jungle.

One contestant who might not have expected to find himself among the stars, is rugby player James Haskell who’d hoped to make the England squad for this year’s rugby World Cup.

But after retiring early, he decided to take on the challenge - so here’s everything you need to know about the sports star…

James has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: ITV

Who is James Haskell?

James is a 34-year-old former rugby professional who grew up in Berkshire.

The star joined the Wasps in 2002 when he was just 17 but also spent some time across seas in France and Japan at clubs Stade Francais and Ricoh Black Rams.

As for his personal life, James is married to Chloe Madeley - who is the daughter of TV duo Richard and Judy.

What is he famous for?

James is mostly known for his impressive rugby career. His sporting achievements include making the England squad for two World Cups in 2011 and in 2015.

He was also named ‘man of the series’ during England’s victory over Australia in June 2016.

James announced his retirement from professional rugby in May of this year, before telling fans that he would be taking up Martial Arts instead. He’s currently signed to Bellator MMA, competing in the heavyweight division.

As for his TV career, James often does interviews with his famous wife Chloe Madeley and has built up a strong following of 238,000 Instagram followers by posting regular fitness videos. He also likes to DJ in his spare time.

Who is James Haskell’s wife?

James married Chloe at Christmas 2018 after four years of dating.

The pair met when they worked together on a female fitness supplement line, and announced their engagement in April 2018.

At the time, Chloe revealed James had got down on one knee during a romantic trip to Paris.

Chloe, 32, is a TV presenter, journalist and fitness expert and is also the daughter of telly's Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

The social media star has appeared on shows such as Dancing on Ice and The Jump in the past but has built her career on being a fitness guru.

What has James Haskell said about going into the Jungle?

James has said viewers will be surprised to see what he’s really like when he enters the Jungle.

He explained: "Firstly, if I had any fears, I'm definitely not telling you lot. As far as you lot are concerned I love everything. I'm Doctor Doolittle.

"People think I'm all 'lads, lads, lads' 24 hours a day but I'm not like that at all. People think because you're big, you're going to be tough.

"There is that pressure because people look at you and assume you'll be fine. I'm absolutely not."

He continued: "I've never done anything like this. I've been on a few three day camping trips but they were not that successful. My experience with this stuff is limited. I'm not a wilderness man.

"You've got to be prepared that it is going to be a very unique experience. I will need a lot of hugging and some positivity to keep me going."