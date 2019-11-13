Who is Nadine Coyle? I'm A Celebrity contestant and former Girls Aloud band member

13 November 2019, 16:30

Nadine is one of the show's contestants. Picture: ITV/PA

The Irish popstar will be heading to the Australian jungle ready to face all of the challenges.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here's launch is right around the corner and we now know the entire lineup.

So what do we know about Irish beauty Nadine Coyle, how is she famous and what's her relationship status? We reveal all...

Nadine (second from right) was in Girls Aloud. Picture: PA

Who is Nadine Coyle?

Nadine Elizabeth Louise Coyle is a singer, actress and model from Derry in Northern Ireland and is a former member of the girl group Girls Aloud.

She's 34 years old and was born on 15th of June, 1985.

Nadine rose to fame in the early 2000s after being selected to be a member of the girl group along with Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2006 and travelled back to the UK regularly for work before moving back to Ireland permanently in 2015.

Nadine with her former bandmates. Picture: PA

Is Nadine in a relationship?

Nadine was with US sportsman Jason Bell for over 11 years but recently split in September.

It's thought the pair never married, but lived together in the US for years and have a daughter together called Anaiya Bell, who is five years old.

They were in a long distance relationship after Nadine moved back to Ireland and Jason stayed in the US.

What does she do for a living?

Nadine now does a bit of everything but still focuses on her solo music.

She's appeared on a number of TV shows and even appeared as a guest judge on America's Next Top Model.

Trending on Heart

