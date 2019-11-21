I'm a Celeb star Myles Stephenson's ex Gabby Allen brands him a 'liar' in epic rant

Gabby has hit out at her ex boyfriend. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images/ITV

Gabby Allen has blasted her ex-boyfriend Myles Stephenson in a fiery Instagram rant.

Things kicked off on I’m A Celebrity last night when Ian Wright lost his cool over some crocodile feet.

But it looks like tempers are rising outside the Jungle too, as Gabby Allen has now hit out at campmate Myles Stephenson.

The former Love Island star dated Myles, 28, for almost a year - but the pair split in August after Gabby accused him of texting other women.

And it looks like there’s still some bad blood between the pair, as Gabby, 27, accused her ex of ‘lying’ when he told his fellow campmates he’s struggling to find ‘The One’.

Myles spoke out about his relationship struggles. Picture: ITV

Read More: Ex-EastEnders star Cliff Parisi admits he was forced to join I’m A Celeb to pay off huge bill

During a conversation with Ian, Rak-Su singer Myles confessed his fear that he’ll fail to find a ‘meaningful relationship’, because he doesn’t know if girls are only interested in him for his fame.

But after hearing what her former boyfriend had said, Gabby quickly took to Instagram.

Read More: I'm A Celeb's Medic Bob reveals the gross reason why campmates wear red socks

Gabby shared a brutal message about her ex. Picture: Instagram

"OMG I'm dead", she wrote, alongside a photo of a leopard with Myles' face on it.

"I'm not even watching the show but people are sending me things like this.

"Saying meet 'meaningful Milo'. Apparently he was on about 'meaningful relationships'.”

Accusing Myles of cheating on her, she continued: "I'm not sure the guy knows what he's on about tbh.

"I didn't know cheating, lying and a whole load of other [poo emoji] came under 'meaningful'. Who knows? Each to their own."

Not done there, fitness instructor then went on to like a string of negative Tweets about the I’m A Celeb star.

Myles hasn’t spoken out about the claims. Heart.co.uk has contacted his reps for comment.

Myles and Gabby dated for a year. Picture: PA Images

This comes after Gabby revealed she’d split from Myles in August 2019 after she allegedly found him exchanging flirty messages with other women.

The ex-Love Islander has since confirmed she’s no longer on speaking terms with her ex and won’t be watching him on I’m A Celeb.

Meanwhile, after he was announced as a contestant on the jungle show, Myles confessed: “I am single. I have just got out of a relationship but I think I want to be single for a bit and embrace single life.”