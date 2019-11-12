Who is Ian Wright? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's age, family and football career revealed

The broadcaster and former footballer is heading Down Under. Picture: ITV / Instagram

The sports pundit and former professional footballer is most famous for earning 33 caps for England during the 90s.

Ian Wright is heading Down Under for this year's upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity.

The famous sports pundit and ex-England player will brave the jungle in 2019 as he takes some time out from his TV commitments.

But as the father-of-eight prepares to tackle a string of Bushtucker Trials, we reveal everything there is to know about the former forward.

Legendary footballer Ian Wright has joined the I'm A Celeb line-up. Picture: ITV

Who is Ian Wright?

Ian Wright was born in Woolwich, London, on 3rd November 1963.

He's an ex-England footballer and television pundit who commentates for BBC Sport and ITV Sport.

The sports star most famously played for Crystal Palace and Arsenal during his heyday, and represented England in tournaments all over the world.

As for his personal life, father Ian has eight children – Shaun, Bradley, Brett, Stacey, Bobbi-Lee, Coco, Lola and Roxanne – two of which are professional footballers.

He married his wife Nancy Hallam in 2011.

What is Ian Wright famous for?

Ian is best known for having a glittering football career.

The avid athlete had trials at Southend United and Brighton as a teen, but it took until he was 21 years old to make it as a professional player.

During his most successful years, the Londoner was signed to premiership clubs Arsenal and Crystal Palace, as well as earning an impressive 33 caps for England.

Overall, he played in a whopping 581 league games and scored 387 goals for seven different football clubs in Scotland and England, from West Ham United, to Celtic, to Nottingham Forest.

Following his retirement, Ian became a beloved sports pundit, commentating on hundreds of games including the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and Euro 2004.

He was awarded an MBE for his services to the sport.

What has Ian Wright said about going into the jungle?

Cheeky Londoner Ian admitted that he's scared of the wildlife he might encounter in the jungle.

When asked about his phobias, he said: "Some of those things [snakes, rats and creepy crawlies] will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there!"

He believes he will be great at helping out with the camp activities and wants to enjoy the experience by simply being himself.

"I am going in as me and I am not going in to try to be anything different," added Ian.