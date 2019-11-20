I'm A Celeb's Medic Bob reveals the gross reason why campmates wear red socks

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! medic has been spilling show gossip

The real reason why the I'm A Celeb campmates wear red socks has been 'revealed' - and it's extremely disgusting.

Medic Bob has been spilling show secrets. Picture: ITV

Bob, the show's resident medic, has claimed that the socks are red to disguise any blood from cuts, bruises or insect bits that campmates sustain - telling Woman's Own that the red colour disguises these stains.

I'm A Celebrity was first broadcast on ITV in 2002, and over the course of the years a number of show secrets have come to light.

Lauren Booth, who appeared on the show in 2006, previously revealed that the famous waterfall wasn't real.

She said: "The waterfall, like the pool beneath it, was not part of the jungle at all, but a man-made creation.

"Unless, of course, 'real' rainforest waterfalls get turned off between three and six every afternoon."

The I'm A Celeb stars have always worn red socks. Picture: ITV

This is the first time in two years that Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have been presenting the show together, as Holly Willoughby stepped in last year while Ant took time of TV work.

Ant recently revealed that he's 'very excited' to be back presenting with his best friend.

He told the Mail Online: "I’m very, very excited about getting back on the show, I missed it last year. It’s a brilliant place to work, a brilliant part of the world to be in and I’m back with my best friend. I can’t wait.

"This is our 19th series. We’ve been privy to a few of the names that are taking part this year. We’re very excited as it’s one of the best casts ever."

Dec recently admitted that he thought he'd 'lost' Ant when he was arrested for drink driving.

Speaking on their ITV show Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey, Dec said: "It has been a tough couple of years and it has tested the bond we have shared since we were 13."

He added: "I was incredibly angry at the start, so angry. Disappointed that he didn't ever come to me and say 'I am struggling, I need you,' because that is what I would do if the shoe was on the other foot. And he never came to me and that hurt me a lot."