I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans spot awkward blunder on promo video

The new series of I'm A Celeb is back this Sunday.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans have hit out at the show on Twitter after noticing a very awkward spelling blunder on their promo video.

In the clip, which featured interviews with the 2019 contestants, the name of contestant and Rak-Su member Myles Stephenson was spelled incorrectly - with an 'i' instead of 'y'.

During his interview, Myles said: "We can sing around a campfire if they want to but I don't think it's gonna get us any food so...

Myles was being interviewed ahead of appearing on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

"I don't know what to expect. At the same time I know that they're not gonna be, umm, bunny rabbits.

"It's gonna be man-eating spiders and crocodiles.

Many fans rushed to point on the typo, with one writing: "Myles not Miles guys".

Another added: "Meet Miles (Myles) Stephenson".

Myles - along with his band Rak-Su - won The X Factor in 2017.

He is one of the 10 confirmed contestants on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, which returns for a new series this Sunday.

Myles will be entering the jungle this Sunday. Picture: ITV

Speaking about entering the jungle, he said: "Going on I’m A Celebrity is going to be so much harder than doing The X Factor but I am so excited. I have watched it for years and it is something I have always wanted to do."

He also confessed to being frightened of bugs and spiders, telling ITV bosses: "I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!"

As well as being in Rak-Su, he is known for his highly publicised relationship with ex-girlfriend and Love Island star Gabby Allen, who he reportedly cheated on.

The couple split in August of this year after she allegedly caught him messaging other women on Instagram.

Fans corrected ITV bosses for the blunder on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

A source told The Sun at the time: “Gabby ­suspected Myles had been messaging a girl a while ago, but he told her that one of his mates had used his Instagram account.

“Then when they were meant to be having space apart, Gabby caught him red-handed. She immediately ended the relationship."

