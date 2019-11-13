I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans spot awkward blunder on promo video
13 November 2019, 13:17 | Updated: 13 November 2019, 13:26
The new series of I'm A Celeb is back this Sunday.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans have hit out at the show on Twitter after noticing a very awkward spelling blunder on their promo video.
In the clip, which featured interviews with the 2019 contestants, the name of contestant and Rak-Su member Myles Stephenson was spelled incorrectly - with an 'i' instead of 'y'.
During his interview, Myles said: "We can sing around a campfire if they want to but I don't think it's gonna get us any food so...
"I don't know what to expect. At the same time I know that they're not gonna be, umm, bunny rabbits.
"It's gonna be man-eating spiders and crocodiles.
Many fans rushed to point on the typo, with one writing: "Myles not Miles guys".
Another added: "Meet Miles (Myles) Stephenson".
Myles - along with his band Rak-Su - won The X Factor in 2017.
He is one of the 10 confirmed contestants on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, which returns for a new series this Sunday.
Speaking about entering the jungle, he said: "Going on I’m A Celebrity is going to be so much harder than doing The X Factor but I am so excited. I have watched it for years and it is something I have always wanted to do."
He also confessed to being frightened of bugs and spiders, telling ITV bosses: "I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!"
As well as being in Rak-Su, he is known for his highly publicised relationship with ex-girlfriend and Love Island star Gabby Allen, who he reportedly cheated on.
The couple split in August of this year after she allegedly caught him messaging other women on Instagram.
A source told The Sun at the time: “Gabby suspected Myles had been messaging a girl a while ago, but he told her that one of his mates had used his Instagram account.
“Then when they were meant to be having space apart, Gabby caught him red-handed. She immediately ended the relationship."
