Has I’m A Celebrity’s Myles Stephenson got a girlfriend and what happened between him and ex Gabby Allen?

Everything you need to know about Myles' love life. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

The Rak-Su singer recently made his debut on I'm A Celeb, but has he got a girlfriend and what happened with Love Island star Gabby Allen?

X Factor’s very own Myles Stephenson is currently Down Under in the I'm A Celebrity Jungle along with the likes of Ian Wright and Caitlyn Jenner.

But while the Rak-Su singer has hit the charts with his catchy R&B songs, he’s also hit the headlines with his tumultuous love life.

So, as he begins to open up about his romantic past, here’s everything you need to know about Myles Stephenson’s relationship status.

Has Myles Stephenson got a girlfriend?

Prior to entering the Jungle, 28-year-old Myles was dating Love Island star Gabby Allen but he’s seemingly a single man after they split earlier this year.

He was also previously linked to another ex-Love Islander, Malin Anderson, however these rumours never turned into a relationship.

Despite blossoming romances developing on the show in previous years, Myles revealed he wasn't looking to meet anyone new.

Myles said: “I am single. I have just got out of a relationship but I think I want to be single for a bit and embrace single life!"

Why did Myles Stephenson split with Gabby Allen?

Myles went public with Gabby, 26, in September 2018, and the couple even moved into a North London home together at the beginning of the year.

Unfortunately, the pair seemingly hit a rocky patch after it was reported they’d been having a string of rows and Myles had moved back home with his mum to give Gabby space.

The Sun then claimed that that fitness instructor Gabby had called time on their romance after she caught her ex exchanging ‘flirty messages’ with other women,

An insider said at the time: “Gabby ­suspected Myles had been messaging a girl a while ago, but he told her that one of his mates had used his Instagram account.

Myles and Gabby broke up in August. Picture: PA Images

“Then when they were meant to be having space apart, Gabby caught him red-handed. She immediately ended the relationship.

“She is shocked that it happened, especially after everything she went through with Marcel.

“She has made her decision and doesn’t want to be with someone she can’t trust.”

Myles is yet to speak out on the rumours, maybe he’ll finally open up to his fellow campmates in the I’m A Celeb Jungle.

What has Myles said about going into the Jungle?

The boyband star admitted he thinks the jungle will be more of a test than Simon Cowell's talent show, saying: "Going on I’m A Celebrity is going to be so much harder than doing The X Factor but I am so excited.

I have watched it for years and it is something I have always wanted to do."He also confessed to being frightened of bugs and spiders, telling bosses: "I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!"