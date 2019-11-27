I’m A Celebrity’s James Haskell comes under fire from viewers over ‘club foot’ comment

James Haskell has been accused of mocking disabilities during his time in the jungle. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers have accused the former rugby player of mocking disabilities.

James Haskell has been a firm favourite in the I’m A Celebrity jungle since he entered over a week ago.

However, Chloe Madeley’s husband has since upset a number of viewers with his ‘club foot’ comments during Tuesday night’s episode.

The moment happened during the ITV show, when James’ campmate Ian Wright decided to jog around the camp to let off some energy.

The former rugby player called Ian Wright a 'club foot'. Picture: ITV

Watching him running, James, 34, said: “He’s completley lost the plot”, before adding: “Look at that club foot.”

Club foot is a birth defect which causes one or both of the baby’s feet to point down and inwards.

Following James’ comments, some angered viewers took to Twitter to share their shock over the comments.

James called his fellow campmate a 'club foot' after he started running around the camp. Picture: ITV

One person commented: “I find it disheartening that being politically correct does not stretch to disabilities like Clubfoot.”

Another wrote: “I'm sorry, but I'm really disgusted by James Haskell's comment about Clubfoot. Why is this acceptable? #ImACeleb.”

A third shared: “Disgusting language used by James in regards to clubfoot!! How can ITV let that be aired? Some children, including my son, have this condition and it is disgusting how he makes a joke out of it!!”

According to Metro.co.uk, Ofcom received a total of 14 complaints about the moment.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about James' comment. Picture: ITV

James is currently the camp leader, with Jacqueline Jossa working as his deputy.

The star has been immune from doing jobs in the camp during his time at leader, but that is soon to change as viewers are given the chance to vote for a new leader.

The results will be revealed on the show on Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s show will also see Ian Wright and James face a bush-tucker trial together, named 'Deadly Dungeon’.

