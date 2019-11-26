Ant and Dec respond after I'm A Celebrity fans question why hosts cover their watches

Ant and Dec have explained why they cover their watches during the Bushtucker Trials.

I’m A Celebrity has only been back on our screens a week, and it’s already causing a load of drama.

And tonight was no different after comedian Andrew Maxwell took on the first solo Bushtucker Trial.

But while he was faced with crocodiles, pigeons and rats, some eagle-eyed viewers were distracted by host Ant McPartlin’s wrist watch.

Writing on Twitter, one fan speculated: “Is Ants watch covered because of cameras or because of the sun reflection? @antanddec or am I seeing things? #imaceleb.”

If you look really closely, the 44-year-old’s clock face was seemingly blacked out.

The cheeky presenters quickly responded to the Tweet, with Ant mysteriously writing: “Who’s gonna explain?????”

A fan account then told followers: “So the celebs/ camp mates don’t see the time.”

So the celebs/ camp mates don’t see the time — All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) November 26, 2019

This isn’t the first time the hosts have been asked why they cover their watches during the trials, and every year they explain it’s so the stars get the full Jungle experience without clock watching.

As for why they don’t take them off completely, we can only assume they need them for their own timekeeping when presenting the rest of the show.

Former Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt has previously spoken out about having ‘no concept of time’ during her stint.

“I think it’s just so you’re really disorientated, like we had no concept of time. I always remember, and I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this,” she said.

Andrew Maxwell and Ian Wright came to blows. Picture: ITV

“We all once went to bed at around 4pm and obviously you’re just in there by yourself, but they did have to say, ‘Guys, it’s a lot earlier than you think.’ Because you just have no idea!”

Elsewhere on the show, Andrew and Ian Wright came to blows again.

Following a successful Bushtucker Trial where he managed to take home an impressive 10 stars for camp, comedian Andrew, 44, decided to go do a nap instead of helping Caitlyn Jenner with the lunchtime washing up.

Despite 70-year-old Caitlyn saying the star had ‘earned’ some rest after his challenge, it didn’t go down too well with football legend Ian, 56, who shouted at him for not pulling his weight.