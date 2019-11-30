Cliff Parisi net worth: how much does the I'm A Celeb star earn and what is his job?

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmate has starred in Eastenders and Call The Midwife.

Cliff Parisi arrived as a latecomer to the I'm A Celeb jungle last week, and has proved a popular contestant with viewers of the ITV show.

The former Eastenders star, 59, revealed before he flew out to Australia that he took on the job to pay off a hefty tax bill.

Speaking to the Mirror, Cliff said: "What made me sign up? The taxman. I have got a bill I need to pay.

"Like everyone at this time of year, you go, ‘Oh no. Again...' You would think I earn a lot of money but I don’t.”

"I had a meeting about this earlier on in the year and I thought about it long and hard and said no and then as it crept along to September and I got an estimate for my tax I phoned them up and said 'is it too late to say yes?' So here I am.

"I give myself a bit of a talking to, and then I spoke to the accountant and he made my mind up."



But how much does Cliff earn? Here's everything we know about his job and net worth

Cliff rose to fame through his role as Minty on Eastenders. Picture: BBC

It is not known exactly what Cliff's net worth is, but there are reports that it's around £620,000. His income is from his TV work in a number of popular shows.

He became a household name as Minty Peterson in BBC soap Eastenders - he first took on the role in 2002, before finally leaving Albert Square in 2012.

After leaving Eastenders, Cliff appeared in a number of programmes - including small parts in Hollyoaks and Outnumbered - and he was cast as Fred in Call The Midwife, a part he has held since 2012.

Cliff was cast in Call The Midwife in 2012. Picture: Getty

Where is Cliff Parisi from?

Cliff was born to parents Irene and George in East London.

During his appearance on I'm A Celeb, he heartbreakingly revealed that his family were made homeless after his mother refused to 'sell' him to their landlady when he was a baby.

He said: "When my mum came back from hospital with me, she wouldn’t give me or my sister up so the landlady threw us all out.”

"My parents came from big families but they were all cramped in one room.

"No one physically had the space for my parents or they would have taken them in.”

He also revealed that he and his sister were taken into care in Reading, but eventually returned to their parents.

He added: "Mum and dad jumped on a bus with us but it was chased by a police car and stopped.

“Me and my sister were ripped from their arms and they were both left sobbing by the side of the road.”

When is I'm A Celebrity on TV?

It's on each weeknight at 9PM on ITV.

When is the I'm A Celeb final?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9PM on ITV.